PILOTs as CRE Redevelopment Tool: Focus of NAIOP NJ Seminar

Industry Experts Share Perspectives, Examine Pros and Cons of State's Tax Abatement Programs

Steve Santola, Dave Gibbons, Bill O'Dea, and Ed Russo

Contact

Caryl Communications

***@caryl.com Caryl Communications

End

-- Payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) are among New Jersey's most powerful commercial real estate redevelopment tools. From the basics to case studies, local officials, consultants and developers provided an in-depth look at the benefits, legal considerations and common myths and misconceptions about the state's tax abatement programs during NAIOP New Jersey's recent Continuing Education seminar at the Sheraton Edison in Edison.A Legal Perspective on PILOTsFrank Giantomasi of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC moderated the opening panel discussion, which provided an overview of the PILOT program's constitutional background as well as the basics of the state's long-term and short-term tax exemptions."Essentially, a PILOT is a tax abatement aimed at encouraging redevelopment and rehabilitation of properties,"said Giantomasi. "The New Jersey Constitution provides the legal basis for exemption from taxation for a specified period of time, which may be granted for improvements constructed within what's referred to as blighted areas."Panelist Bob Goldsmith, partner with Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP, noted, "Since 1992, properties have been referred to as 'in need of redevelopment' rather than 'blighted', a change that has helped to positively shift the perception of eligible projects over the years."Cecilia Lassiter, an associate with Sills Cummis & Gross, examined the specifics of Long Term Tax Exemptions (LTTEs) including eligibility requirements, duration of exemption and the method of calculating the amount of a PILOT, or annual service charge, paid in lieu of real property taxes. "The method by which the PILOT is calculated must be included in the financial agreement," said Lassiter. "The terms are usually heavily negotiated and decided on a case-by-case basis, although some urban areas such as Newark and Jersey City have adopted ordinances that dictate the terms."Goldsmith was asked at what point in the negotiating process a developer knows what the taxes on a specific project will be. "The municipality's tax assessor will set the value, and sometimes they will provide a letter estimating what the assessment will be," he said. "They will give you a range, which may give you some comfort, but it's not going to be absolute."The panel also addressed the advantages of PILOTs to both the developer and municipality. From the developer's perspective, PILOTs offer predictability and, in most cases, a reduction in operating expenses. "PILOTs can also benefit municipalities, even where the amount appears to be substantially less than the amount of otherwise applicable taxes," said Lassiter. "Under generally applicable taxes, a typical municipality might retain 30 cents of each tax dollar it collects. With an LTTE, the municipality retains 95 percent of the annual service charge."Financing Community Needs through RABsThe seminar's second panel focused on Redevelopment Area Bonds (RAB). George Jacobs of Jacobs Enterprises led the discussion with Joseph Baumann of McManimon of Scotland & Baumann and Timothy Cunningham with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs."Developers use PILOTS for two reasons: cost and predictability,"said Jacobs. "At the end of the day, redevelopment is driven by money. If you can't make a project work financially, it won't happen despite the best planning in the world."Bauman reviewed basics of RABs, describing them as being "essentially like grants, in that they can be considered free money from a third party resource that is neither debt nor equity." He noted that there are two types of RABS, those that address capital stack shortfalls and nominal RABs for use when a standard PILOT is insufficient for a project to be competitive.As director of the Division of Local Government Services within the NJ Department of Community Affairs, Cunningham serves as chair of the Local Finance Board. "I oversee the financial integrity of New Jersey's municipalities, and my job is to review developer applications and decide if an RAB will make sense for the public entity."A key consideration is whether or not there is enough revenue to the municipality to support it. "In my analysis, I need to determine whether, but for that, the project has the financial wherewithal to succeed."Cunningham used as an example the town of Boonton, which had come forward with a capital stack RAB to build an apartment complex. "Initially we thought it was a nonstarter, but it was a prominent residential developer and they had encountered an unexpected environmental condition," said Cunningham. The settlement from resulting lawsuit was not enough to cover the cost to abate the contamination. "Essentially this project could not have succeeded, so we let the RAB move forward."Case Studies Offer Insight and AdviceDuring the final panel discussion, developers presented case studies which illustrated both the challenges and opportunities PILOTs provide.Discussion moderator Steve Santola with Woodmont Properties noted, "These projects can be incredibly complex, and it is critical that you invest in working with professionals who are familiar with what is required. If you are considering applying for a PILOT, I urge you to reach out to developers who have had PILOTs in place for eight to 10 years and learn from their experience."NAIOP NJ president Dave Gibbons, president and CEO of Elberon Development Group, described the process involved with securing the firm's first PILOT to redevelop an industrial site in Elizabeth. The antiquated property was occupied by Wakefern, which sought to relocate to a more modern facility. Elberon worked with the city to retain the company and its 300 jobs, ultimately demolishing the building and redeveloping the site."We learned a lot over the duration of this project," said Gibbons. "PILOTs and redevelopment go hand in hand, and we could not have done this project without one. But the negotiation process was incredibly complex, and thankfully we worked with a sophisticated municipality that was invested in keeping Wakefern from moving elsewhere."