Industry News





Arizona Cattle Ranches For Sale By Owner on State, BLM, and Deeded Land

Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 Realty One Group. With over 20 year of experience in helping people buy and sell Cattle Ranches in Arizona! Need grazing rights for your cattle? Let Nicholas McConnell help you with State, BLM, and Deeded Land.
 
 
KINGMAN, Ariz. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Your Arizona Cattle Ranch Real Estate Specialist

With over 20 years of experience in helping people buy and sell Cattle Ranches!  Need grazing rights for your Cattle on BLM land?  Please contact Nicholas McConnell with Realty One Group.  480-323-5365

Please believe me when I say, the difference between a good Realtor, and an unexperienced Realtor in the Arizona Cattle Ranch Market can litterally cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars.  My main area of expertise is contract negotiaitons and Arizona Cattle Ranches.  I am at your service.

To all of my Cattle Ranchers:

There is not a central listing platform where all Cattle Ranches are listed for sale here in Arizona.  The good news is, I know exactly what is for sale when discussing Cattle Ranches.  If you would, give me a call, tell me exactly what you are looking for, and I will email you the results so you can view all Cattle Ranches for sale that fit your search criteria.  Mainly, I need to know how many head you are planning on running and your price range.  From there, I can send you several Cattle Ranches to choose from.

If you see a Cattle Ranch that is of great interest to you, give me a call and I will set up a time where we can tour the property together.

I have no problem offering 20% below asking price for my Cattle Ranchers.  If we see something priced at 3 million, I will not hesitate to offer 2.2 million on your behalf.  Everything is negotiable in Real Estate.  The sticker price is rarely the purchase price.  With firm negotiations, I will get you the very best price available.

http://www.nicholasmcconnell.com/Arizona_Cattle_Ranches_B...

If you need help obtaining financing, I have several lenders standing by that may be able to get you an agricultural loan.  If you are trying to secure financing on your new Cattle Ranch here in Arizona, we may be able to secure a USDA loan for you.  I have put together deals where we were able to obtain a small amount of financing, the buyer put some cash down, and the seller carried a portion for the buyer.  There are several different ways to structure a purchase.

Source:Realty One Group Cattle Ranch Specialists
