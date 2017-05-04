 
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses "No Fee" Loans

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you and your loved ones recently tracked down the perfect home? It took many weeks of searching, but you finally found a place that fits all of your needs. Unfortunately, one look at the financial side of things has given you a great deal of anxiety about completing the transaction successfully. In those situations, let Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans help you navigate your financial options.

There are many financial myths out there, when it comes to real estate transactions. One of those is with regards to those "no fee" loan offers from the bank. As one might expect, those no fee claims don't actually exist. You can expect to find your fees hidden under a different category, meaning it would be better to have an experienced mortgage consultant be up front with you about your choices and costs.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
Source:Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
