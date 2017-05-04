News By Tag
Discover the Tuscany Plan at Heritage Vineyard Creek
This home spans approximately 2,206 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-bay garage. A single-story home, it provides everything you need on one level. When you enter the foyer of the home, a casita is off to the right. This suite includes its own sink, microwave, under-counter refrigerator, private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Continue down the hall and the master suite leads off to your left, third bedroom to your right and main living space straight ahead.
The open-concept layout of the main living area is a popular trend among today's home buyers. It allows the great room, dining area and kitchen to effortlessly connect while maximizing interior space. The luxurious master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual vanities.
Lennar's series of Thoughtful Design details are exclusively offered at Lennar Sacramento's active adult communities. Features such as illuminated addresses that help guests navigate through the neighborhood with ease, and wider doorways and hallways allow for easier movement throughout the home. Additionally, lower appliance design, walk-in showers with hand-held accessories and benches, extra lighting and windows, oversized water closets, reinforced backing in the bathrooms for future handrail placement and more make everyday life easier.
In addition to Thoughtful Design, every home Lennar builds is a part of their Everything's Included® program, which includes a high level of popular features at no additional cost. These include stylish features such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, along with energy-efficient features, such as tankless water heaters, programmable thermostats, solar packages at select communities and more.
The Tuscany Plan is located at Heritage Vineyard Creek at 7463 Golden Stars Way in Sacramento, off Gerber Road between Bradshaw and Elk Grove Florin Roads.
To view this floorplan along with other communities across Greater Sacramento, please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
