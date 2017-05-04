Country(s)
Washington Wild Things Announce Opening Day Weekend Carnival and Events for May 18th – 21st
Frontier League Baseball Team Near Pittsburgh, PA Prepares for 2017 Season
WASHINGTON, Pa. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Washington Wild Things, Pittsburgh's very own Frontier League Baseball team, is pleased to announce its 2017 Opening Day Weekend. To celebrate the team's 15th anniversary and home opener on May 19th against the Windy City Thunderbolts, Wild Things Park is hosting a carnival and a variety of events for all ages.
To kick off the weekend, the Washington Wild Things are hosting a carnival May 18th – 21st at Wild Things Park. Adults, parents, kids and teens are all sure to enjoy the festivities, complete with rides and midway.
Opening Day Weekend Carnival
Thursday, May 18th - Sunday, May 21st
Thursday & Friday: 6-10pm
Saturday & Sunday: 1-10pm
The excitement at the ballpark continues with giveaways that will make for a weekend to remember. Each night's game will feature different promotions for fans to enjoy:
Free Shirt Friday (First 500 Fans) + Post-Game Fireworks
Friday, May 19th @ 7:05pm
Windy City Thunderbolts vs. Washington Wild Things
Home Opener
Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)
Saturday, May 20th @ 7:05pm
Windy City Thunderbolts vs. Washington Wild Things
Collier Township Community Night
Kids Run the Bases + Team Autograph Session
Sunday, May 21st @ 5:05pm
Windy City Thunderbolts vs. Washington Wild Things
Kids Club Day
Proud to celebrate 15 years of Washington Wild Things baseball in Washington, PA, General Manager, Steven Zavacky, said, "We are excited about Opening Weekend. The new events and features, as well as some returning fan-favorites we have planned for the ballpark, will entertain fans of all ages. We believe this will be a great year, and will really display our organization's 15th year celebration."
For more information about the Washington Wild Things, or to purchase tickets, visit WashingtonWildThings.com.
About the Washington Wild Things
Founded in 2002, the Washington Wild Things are a Frontier League Baseball team in Washington, PA. The team has earned five Eastern Division Championships and is the only organization in the League to have executed a perfect game. Competing against the 11 other Frontier League teams, the Washington Wild Things play each home game at Wild Things Park.
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from the Washington Wild Things, journalists and analysts may call 724.250.9555. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.
