Washington Wild Things Announce Opening Day Weekend Carnival and Events for May 18th – 21st Frontier League Baseball Team Near Pittsburgh, PA Prepares for 2017 Season WASHINGTON, Pa. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Washington Wild Things, Pittsburgh's very own Frontier League Baseball team, is pleased to announce its 2017 Opening Day Weekend. To celebrate the team's 15th anniversary and home opener on May 19th against the Windy City Thunderbolts, Wild Things Park is hosting a carnival and a variety of events for all ages.



To kick off the weekend, the Washington Wild Things are hosting a carnival May 18th – 21st at Wild Things Park. Adults, parents, kids and teens are all sure to enjoy the festivities, complete with rides and midway.



Opening Day Weekend Carnival

Thursday, May 18th - Sunday, May 21st

Thursday & Friday: 6-10pm

Saturday & Sunday: 1-10pm



The excitement at the ballpark continues with giveaways that will make for a weekend to remember. Each night's game will feature different promotions for fans to enjoy:



Free Shirt Friday (First 500 Fans) + Post-Game Fireworks

Friday, May 19th @ 7:05pm

Windy City Thunderbolts vs. Washington Wild Things

Home Opener



Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)

Saturday, May 20th @ 7:05pm

Windy City Thunderbolts vs. Washington Wild Things

Collier Township Community Night



Kids Run the Bases + Team Autograph Session

Sunday, May 21st @ 5:05pm

Windy City Thunderbolts vs. Washington Wild Things

Kids Club Day



Proud to celebrate 15 years of Washington Wild Things baseball in Washington, PA, General Manager, Steven Zavacky, said, "We are excited about Opening Weekend. The new events and features, as well as some returning fan-favorites we have planned for the ballpark, will entertain fans of all ages. We believe this will be a great year, and will really display our organization's 15th year celebration."



For more information about the Washington Wild Things, or to purchase tickets, visit



About the Washington Wild Things

Founded in 2002, the Washington Wild Things are a Frontier League Baseball team in Washington, PA. The team has earned five Eastern Division Championships and is the only organization in the League to have executed a perfect game. Competing against the 11 other Frontier League teams, the Washington Wild Things play each home game at Wild Things Park.



Contact

Washington Wild Things

