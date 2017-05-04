 
World's Tiniest Pour Over Coffee Amazes Staff at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo staff members want to try brewing their own mini pour over coffee using Honduras coffee beans.
 
 
Arabica Whole Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
Arabica Whole Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- A video that captures the making of the world's tiniest pour over coffee has gone viral online. The footage is only a minute and a half long, but it has instantly captured the attention of tens of thousands of coffee lovers—including the staff at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.

One of the staff members who saw the video commented, "I have seen vids of people making mini pancakes and burritos, but this is the first time someone made a minuscule version of pour over coffee. I thought it was absolutely fascinating."

"I was amazed that the guy in the video actually tried to brew a good cup of coffee. He even used a Kenyan variety for the bean. I have always wondered how the mini coffee would taste," another staff member remarked.

The man who successfully made the world's smallest brewed coffee was Lucas Zanotto. He did it by using only a single bean from a single origin. He also substituted traditional pour over equipment for ordinary household items: he used a nail file instead of a coffee grinder, a tea light for the kettle, a tiny paper filter, and a small glass container as the receiving vessel.

Watching the entire brewing process was a satisfying experience for the Aroma Bravo staff. Many of them were even inspired to try the experiment just for fun.

"This takes small batch coffee to a whole new level," one of the staff members joked. "I would actually like to try it with our own Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee. I want to see how our light roast, medium dark roast and French roast coffee beans would turn out if I brew mini versions of them in pour over style," he further added.

More information about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R3OES3BACTNV3Y/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best coffee beans from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

