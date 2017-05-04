News By Tag
Russell Finex innovative pharmaceutical screeners improve sieving accuracy at ESTEVE
After consulting with Russell Finex representatives at an exhibition, Russell Finex analyzed the product characteristics and recommended the Finex 22™ grading sieve to fulfill the criteria laid out by ESTEVE. After successful trials were conducted, ESTEVE acquired two Finex 22™ machines with Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems to grade their pharmaceutical granules after they have been processed through a fluid bed dryer. The machines were supplied in the highest quality stainless steel, and with Russell Finex's specialist polishing techniques, the highest standard mirror polished, crevice free finish was provided.
Since 1934, Russell Finex has been a global leader in industrial, customized sieving and filtration solutions. Learn more about ESTEVE, and how the company can help meet your unique requirements by visiting www.russellfinex.com.
