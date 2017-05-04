 
Industry News





May 2017
Russell Finex innovative pharmaceutical screeners improve sieving accuracy at ESTEVE

 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- ESTEVE, a leading chemical-pharmaceutical group, invests heavily in the research & development of new formulations, and commercializes medicine and innovative formulations in order to achieve a high level of excellence in the healthcare market. When seeking equipment for a new pilot plant, ESTEVE required specialized separation equipment that would improve sieving accuracy and product quality.

After consulting with Russell Finex representatives at an exhibition, Russell Finex analyzed the product characteristics and recommended the Finex 22™ grading sieve to fulfill the criteria laid out by ESTEVE. After successful trials were conducted, ESTEVE acquired two Finex 22™ machines with Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems to grade their pharmaceutical granules after they have been processed through a fluid bed dryer. The machines were supplied in the highest quality stainless steel, and with Russell Finex's specialist polishing techniques, the highest standard mirror polished, crevice free finish was provided.

Since 1934, Russell Finex has been a global leader in industrial, customized sieving and filtration solutions. Learn more about ESTEVE, and how the company can help meet your unique requirements by visiting www.russellfinex.com.

Tags:Pharmaceutical Sieve, Industrial Screener, Pharmaceutical Sifter
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pineville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
