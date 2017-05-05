Early Season Camping for Pre-School Little Ones

The new water slides at Les Alicourts Resort
BASINGSTOKE, England
- May 11, 2017
- PRLog
-- The issue of taking children out of school during term time seems to me in the media on a daily basis, but parents of pre-school age children need not worry about such matters and can take advantage of some fabulous low season prices (before the kids start school!).Here are some early season glamping bargains, from leading UK independent camping company France Break:A Week in the Loire Valley: From £114 pp
Les Alicourts Resort (http://www.francebreak.co.uk/
campsite/alicourts-
resort/)in Pierrefitte in the Loire valley is widely regarded as one of the best sites in France. Onsite activities include tennis, table tennis, football, volleyball, boules, pony rides and fishing. There is also a children's playground, kids' clubs, a lake with a man-made beach (ideal for little ones), and a water park. There are many famous riverside châteaux to visit in the region not forgetting the vineyards for tastings of the region's famous wines including Sancerre, Muscadet and Anjou. A week staying in a new, three-bedroomed (two bathrooms) Key West mobile home with A/C, arriving on 24 June, costs from £114 pp (based on six people).A Week in Southern Brittany: From £86 pp
Camping Le Moustoir (http://www.francebreak.co.uk/campsite/le-moustoir/
) in Brittany is an attractive campsite situated only five minutes away from the resort of Carnac. Besides its family-friendly atmosphere, Carnac is famous for the prehistoric standing stones and golden sandy beaches. This small, yet lively campsite, has a distinct French atmosphere, making it the ideal setting for an authentic holiday experience. Here, you can choose to do as much or as little as you like: try your hand at the zip-wire or chill out at the poolside bar. The campsite has an excellent range of facilities including a pool complex (both indoor and outdoor), a restaurant and children's play area, Wi-fi, bar, take-away, shop and bicycle hire. A week's stay, arriving on 1 July, with accommodation in a two-bedroomed Comfort Plus mobile home (sleeps six) costs from £86 pp (based on six).A Week in Languedoc : From £102 pp
Les Méditerrané
es Beach Garden (http://www.francebreak.co.uk/campsite/beach-garden/
) is an attractive five-star campsite located in the heart of the popular Languedoc (http://www.francebreak.co.uk/
destination/
languedoc/) region. Just outside the resort of Marseillan, it is an ideal choice for those seeking a beach-based holiday, and being quiet is ideal for those with small children. However, Beach Garden customers also have access to all the facilities of the livelier sister campsites Nouvelle Floride and Charlemagne, just a five-minute stroll away. Facilities include a spacious pool area with waterslides, children's clubs, sports tournaments, restaurant and bar. A week's stay arriving on 24 June, with accommodation in a two-bedroomed Cabane de la Reserve mobile home (sleeps six, with A/C) costs £102 pp when six share.
Ferry crossings not included. Call 0131 510 6944 (www.francebreak.co.uk)
.