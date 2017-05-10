News By Tag
Chronicle Launches Beta iOS App and Open API Website
Snapshots capture individual moments in time. Chronicle captures collective stories in history.
• "Webster Hall" chronicle (1917 - present). Past and present concert-goers and performers are now able to be part of the history and ongoing story of this iconic venue in New York City by directly adding their photos to the "Webster Hall" chronicle, curated by the venue.
• "Celebrity Photography"
• "PONY Baseball & Softball" chronicle (1951 - present), curated by the international youth sports league. PONY is using Chronicle to directly include players, coaches, and participants as part of their history and ongoing story. "Chronicle is a perfect fit as a social media platform for PONY," said Carson Fox, PONY Multimedia Manager. "PONY has a visual history dating back to 1951. Users have the ability to contribute their photos from across the world to be part of the PONY community and history."
• Multiple libraries and history museums creating chronicles on their local community including Stearns County History Museum in Minnesota, Port Washington Public Library in New York, and Meridian Library in Idaho. These institutions are using Chronicle to crowdsource local historical photographs, preserving moments that would have been lost in time. "The beautiful thing about Chronicle is that anyone can contribute to the visual tapestry—the more perspectives we're able to collect, the better chances we'll have to appreciate the vibrancy of the city," said Hailey Roberts, digital librarian at Meridian Library District. Meridian Idaho chronicle (1903 – present).
Other chronicles include: "New York City" (1863 - present), "Women's Rights in the US" (1908 - present), "NYU" (1835 to present), "Yellowstone National Park" (1882 - present), "Burning Man" (1991 – present), and many others.
"One of the best things about Chronicle is that it is crowdsourced and community-driven. It's designed to tell the ongoing story about a place or subject from the different perspectives of all those involved," said Founder/CEO Steven McBride. "In this, the platform provides our collective visual history for the greater good now and in the years to come."
Features include:
• Collaborative Storytelling. Chronicle enables users to collectively add their photos with details included to a single timeline creating a crowdsourced visual history for the larger community.
• TimeSlider – Easily access the past. The Chronicle TimeSlider enables easy access to images from past months, years, and decades.
• Moderation & Privacy Settings. Moderation settings allow users the option to curate content of their chronicle, ensuring quality control and a better user experience. Chronicles can be public or private.
• User-Owned Content. All content is owned by and credited to its source.
• Open API. Chronicle's open API allows users the freedom to access and share content on any device and to embed chronicles into their website, blog, or other social media.
ABOUT
Chronicle is a free mobile-first, open API visual storytelling platform and community that empowers users with shared experiences, passions, and causes to record their stories, together. For more information, inquire about our media kit, check us out on social media @thechronicleapp, or visit the Chronicle website at http://www.onechronicle.com.
Contact
Rachel DuShey, Communications Manager
One Chronicle, Inc.
***@onechronicle.com
