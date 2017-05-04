Country(s)
Industry News
Basement Repair Specialists' Franchise Arm Announces CRM Partnership with MarketSharp
Basement Repair Specialists, a general contractor headquartered in Appleton and with offices in Lake Elmo Minnesota, Madison Wisconsin, Milwaukee Wisconsin, and Green Bay Wisconsin announces partnership with MarketSharp, a leading remodeling contractor CRM for its franchise operations.
APPLETON, Wis. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Basement Repair Specialists today announced a partnership with MarketSharp CRM for its franchise operations.
Basement Repair Specialists is one of the fastest growing and friendliest companies in the foundation repair, water control, and egress window industry. They offer their trademarked "Great Job at a Great Price®", which emphasizes compelling value and honest solutions, transparently sold without high pressure tactics. They service all of Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota, and offer franchise and development territories in select markets throughout the United States.
Under the agreement with MarketSharp, Basement Repair Specialists franchisees will receive preferred pricing on MarketSharp's products and services to get organized, grow sales and automate their business. As an added benefit, Basement Repair Specialists is offering specialized MarketSharp training including an industry and a company specific sales process integrated into MarketSharp. A franchisee can hit the ground running with customized emails, documents, and processes all tailored around providing customers with a seamless and consistent experience every time they interact with Basement Repair Specialists.
Basement Repair Specialists is a full service contractor offering foundation repairs and water control for wet basements, structural repairs to bowed and cracked basement walls, sump pumps, and crawl space improvements. In addition, the company is also one of the largest installers of egress windows in Wisconsin. Basement Repair Specialists has offices in Lake Elmo, Minnesota and headquarters in Grand Chute (Appleton), Wisconsin. The company is a member of the Basement Health Association, Wisconsin Association of Foundation Repair Professionals, the Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating, Chamber of Commerce, and is a certified installer and dealer for industry leading companies Emecole, Fortress Stabilization, and PierTech.
More information about Basement Repair Specialists can be found online at http://www.basementrepairspecialists.com, http://www.basementrepairminnesota.com, http://www.basementrepairblog.com. More information about BRS Enterprises LLC, the franchise arm of Basement Repair Specialists, can be found at http://www.brsfranchising.com.
