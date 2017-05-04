 
News By Tag
* Magic School Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roseville
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion to Perform at Colton Middle School

On the road again, this time in the town of Colton in Southern California to perform for over 1000 middle school students. Following the performance, there will be a special secret session for selected students
 
 
Colton School
Colton School
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Magic School Award

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Roseville - California - US

Subject:
Awards

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, May 26th, Charlie Fass, also known as Mister Illusion, will be performing a magic assembly for the students of Colton Middle School in Colton, California.  The middle school student body numbers over 1000, so three consecutive assembly presentations will be presented in the school's auditorium.  The program is being offered as a reward for the students doing really well during the recent state testing.

Immediately following the assemblies, a special "secret" session will be held for approximately 100 GATE students where the history and psychology of magic will be taught along with the teaching of some professional level magic tricks.  The GATE program is the educational program which is designed to address the learning styles of the students who have been identified as gifted and talented.

Charlie Fass's business, known as Mister Illusion Magic Productions, is based in Roseville California (near Sacramento), but the demand for his magic presentations has taken him all over the country from coast to coast, as well as to Europe and on at least one cruise ship.  His most recent accomplishments have included the raising of funds for underfunded schools through his unique FUN-d concept.  In the last two months he has helped raise over $10,000 for two area elementary schools.  He currently has three more schools scheduled for his FUN-d program this year.  As Charlie comments, "It is giving me a wonderful opportunity to give back."

Mister Illusion Magic Productions has a variety of magic programs for various ages.  There are shows for pre-schoolers, grade-schools, colleges, and for adult audiences as well.  Fun filled enteraining illusion shows are provided for company awards banquets, holiday parties, birthdays, senior center events, Del Webb functions, Kiwanas meetings, and so on.

Charlie performs with his wife Barb assisting, and their reviews reflect very satisfied clients.  They have perfected their shows over the past two decades, and their goal is always maximum entertainment.  Charlie commented, "There is a real shortage of laughter in today's world, and I see my mission to correct that shortage."  ....and this he does over and over.

"May every DAY be MAGIC!"

visit us at  http://www.misterillusion.com

Contact
Charlie Fass
916-441-8059
***@surewest.net
End
Source:
Email:***@surewest.net Email Verified
Tags:Magic School Award
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Roseville - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mister Illusion Magic Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share