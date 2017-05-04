News By Tag
Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion to Perform at Colton Middle School
On the road again, this time in the town of Colton in Southern California to perform for over 1000 middle school students. Following the performance, there will be a special secret session for selected students
Immediately following the assemblies, a special "secret" session will be held for approximately 100 GATE students where the history and psychology of magic will be taught along with the teaching of some professional level magic tricks. The GATE program is the educational program which is designed to address the learning styles of the students who have been identified as gifted and talented.
Charlie Fass's business, known as Mister Illusion Magic Productions, is based in Roseville California (near Sacramento), but the demand for his magic presentations has taken him all over the country from coast to coast, as well as to Europe and on at least one cruise ship. His most recent accomplishments have included the raising of funds for underfunded schools through his unique FUN-d concept. In the last two months he has helped raise over $10,000 for two area elementary schools. He currently has three more schools scheduled for his FUN-d program this year. As Charlie comments, "It is giving me a wonderful opportunity to give back."
Mister Illusion Magic Productions has a variety of magic programs for various ages. There are shows for pre-schoolers, grade-schools, colleges, and for adult audiences as well. Fun filled enteraining illusion shows are provided for company awards banquets, holiday parties, birthdays, senior center events, Del Webb functions, Kiwanas meetings, and so on.
Charlie performs with his wife Barb assisting, and their reviews reflect very satisfied clients. They have perfected their shows over the past two decades, and their goal is always maximum entertainment. Charlie commented, "There is a real shortage of laughter in today's world, and I see my mission to correct that shortage." ....and this he does over and over.
"May every DAY be MAGIC!"
visit us at http://www.misterillusion.com
Contact
Charlie Fass
916-441-8059
***@surewest.net
