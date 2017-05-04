Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion to Perform at Colton Middle School

On the road again, this time in the town of Colton in Southern California to perform for over 1000 middle school students. Following the performance, there will be a special secret session for selected students

Charlie Fass

916-441-8059

Charlie Fass
916-441-8059

-- On Friday, May 26th,, will be performing a magic assembly for the students ofThe middle school student body numbers over 1000, so three consecutive assembly presentations will be presented in the school's auditorium. The program is being offered as a reward for the students doing really well during the recent state testing.Immediately following the assemblies, a special "secret" session will be held for approximatelywhere the history and psychology of magic will be taught along with the teaching of some professional level magic tricks. The GATE program is the educational program which is designed to address the learning styles of the students who have been identified as gifted and talented., is based in, but the demand for his magic presentations has taken him all over the country from coast to coast, as well as to Europe and on at least one cruise ship. His most recent accomplishments have included the raising of funds for underfunded schools through hisIn the last two months he has helped raise over $10,000 for two area elementary schools. He currently has three more schools scheduled for histhis year. As Charlie comments, "It is giving me a wonderful opportunity to give back."has a variety of magic programs for various ages. There are shows for pre-schoolers, grade-schools, colleges, and for adult audiences as well. Fun filled enteraining illusion shows are provided for company awards banquets, holiday parties, birthdays, senior center events, Del Webb functions, Kiwanas meetings, and so on.Charlie performs with his wife Barb assisting, and their reviews reflect very satisfied clients. They have perfected their shows over the past two decades, and their goal is always maximum entertainment. Charlie commented,....and this he does over and over.