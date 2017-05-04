Global Mobile Printers Market Anticipated to Grow at a Positive CAGR by 2022

End

The rise in the wireless technology along with the advent of cloud computing is increasing the mobile printers market at an incremental rate. Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a report titled as "" to its database which details the mobile printers market at the global level. The report has analyzed the mobile/portable printer market which is expected to enhance at a positive CAGR during 2016 to 2022.Mobile or portable printers are compact, lightweight and reliable, that are designed to produce prints from digital cameras, mobile ticketing, or mobile payment applications. It works without the use of a computer. The portable photo printers consist of various connection options that include USB and various memory card formats. The mobile printers market is booming by the progress in the segment of retail & logistics sectors, growth in e-commerce sales, improve in advance transportation systems (ITS), coupled with improvement in overall economic conditions.The report starts with an overview of mobile printers market and is further segmented by type, application, and region. It compares production and CAGR for product type from 2012-2022; the product type includes Impact Printers and Non-Impact Printers. The mobile printer's market application is compared for consumption (sales) varying from Office Use, Household Use, and Commercial Use. Based on the region, the market size and CAGR are compared with geographical segments including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Moreover, the mobile/portable printers' manufacturers are evaluated from 2012 to 2017 for capacity, production, share, revenue and average price. Similarly manufacturing base distribution, sales area and product type along with market concentration rate, top 3 & top 5 manufacturers, mergers & acquisition and finally expansion in the sector are detailed, with top players including Zebra Technologies, Brother, Printek, Honeywell, Seiko Epson, Toshiba Tec, Bixolon, Canon, Fujitsu Isotec, HP, Oki Data, Polaroid, SATO, Star Micronics and Xprinter Technology.Finally, the mobile printers manufacturing cost is analyzed for key raw material, price trend of key raw materials, key suppliers of raw material, and market concentration rate of the raw material. The raw materials, labor cost, and manufacturing expenses are analyzed to determine the proportion of manufacturing cost. The report has further explained the mobile printer industrial chain, upstream raw material sourcing, and downstream buyers. The report hence concludes with market effect factors that describe technology progress/risk, consumer needs/consumer preference change, and economic/political environment change