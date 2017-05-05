News By Tag
Adams Homes Acquires Lake County, FL Community
Homebuilder contracts to acquire all remaining homesites in the Park Hill community, further expanding Central Florida footprint.
Adams Homes has been building in the Central Florida area since 2000 and has long been considered a top-rated homebuilder of Lake County FL homes for sale.
Park Hill offers Lake County homes for sale just minutes from Downtown Leesburg and tucked within the rolling hills of popular Lake County. These Leesburg FL homes for sale are less than 45 minutes to the world-famous theme parks as well as downtown Orlando. Park Hill is within a few minutes of shopping, restaurants, and the Harris Chain of Lakes. Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex is walking distance from these Lake County homes.
Adams Homes has a unique approach to homebuilding by including many upscale features other Lake County homebuilders consider upgrades. This eliminates the need to go to expensive design centers and spend tens of thousands more to get the perfect home. Adams Homes was founded with a philosophy of offering a simple, straightforward buying process with no bait and switch tactics of advertising low prices and selling upgrades and these Leesburg homes for sale are sure to impress.
Just $1,000 deposit is required at contract with Adams Homes. Plus, homebuyers save thousands of dollars when using an approved lender with All Closing Costs Paid. (Excludes pre-paid items/escrow contributions)
For more information about new homes for sale in Park Hill, (http://www.adamshomes.com/
Model Home: 7632 Sloewood Drive, Leesburg {Click for directions (https://www.google.com/
Join our interest list for a VIP appointment:
Email: onlinesales@
Prices: From the $170's, including homesite
New homes for sale Leesburg FL can also be found at nearby Ashley Woods. {Click for info (http://www.adamshomes.com/
More homes for sale Lake County FL include: Chelsea's Run and The Pines at Lake Saunders
Contact
Hannah Davis
Adams Homes
850-934-0470
***@adamshomes.com
