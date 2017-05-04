 
Jeff Lindstrom joins Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

 
 
Bienenstock's new Senior Design Assoc. Jeff Lindstrom
DUNDAS, Ontario - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is proud to welcome Jeff Lindstrom as Senior Associate to the design team.

Mr. Lindstrom obtained his Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from the University of Wisconsin­-Madison in 2011, where he focused his undergraduate studies in youth development and community revitalization. Upon graduation, he worked in the non-­profit sector designing research-­based play spaces around the United States as well as internationally. Throughout that time, he become involved in groups around the world advocating for play, education and food access.

Following his experience in the non-profit sector, he expanded his skillset as a project manager in the private sector in Houston, TX, working on projects related to community planning, higher education, mixed-use development and play. In Houston, he was involved in local and state-wide initiatives to connect children with nature. During this time, Mr. Lindstrom presented at numerous conferences and wrote various articles advocating for play-centric and accessible design.

Mr. Lindstrom made the move to Canada to join Bienenstock and return to his passion of designing research-­based playscapes. "We are so proud to welcome such a talented and experienced designer to our team. We are confident that Mr. Lindstrom will continue to carry forth our mission to reconnect children and communities with nature," says CEO Adam Bienenstock. Mr. Lindstrom's transition to Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds emphasizes the organization's continued growth and expansion in 2017.

Media Contact

Afsheen Hasan

Manager, Digital Marketing & Communications

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

M: 647-234-5415

E: afsheen@naturalplaygrounds.ca

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds News
