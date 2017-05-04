The ominous counterpart to patience: Announcing Bide, a new game by OkayPlace

Spread the Word

OkayPlace

Matt Fay

***@okayplace.co.uk OkayPlaceMatt Fay

--begins with the player being transported to their new position, working to maintain a facility that re-processes scrap material as part of the war effort. Through exploration, puzzles, and clues found throughout their new dwelling, they begin to unravel the bleak history of the facility and the reality of their role in the conflict.Gameplay consists largely of puzzles that correspond to the physical actions the character is carrying out. These puzzles can be cryptic, but the solutions are intuitive and subtle hints to their meaning and how to complete them are spread throughout the narrative. Completing these tasks, while managing some survival-esque dynamics, advances the player through the story. By completing more advanced puzzles, or finding ingenious solutions, the player can open up additional narrative pathways.Some aspects of the gameplay at first seem unclear, as the player is cast into the role of an alienated and lonely war-time employee. As the game progresses, the impact of the players' actions on the surroundings and the storyline start to unravel.Availability and system requirements:is planned for a Q4 2017 release.OS:Windows 7/8/10,Processor:Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz, Memory: 4GB RAM, Graphics:NVIDIA GT 630 / 650m, AMD Radeon HD6570 or equivalent, DirectX:Version 9.0c, Storage:3 GB available space."The atmosphere created by the link between the original music and narrative development really intensifies your immersion into the story" – Early gameplay tester'An intense experience that stayed with me' - Early gameplay tester'It just made me feel sad' - Ablood relative: Press kit with gameplay teaser trailer and screenshots available at:OkayPlace was established in 2016 withbeing it's first production. Headed by a solo-developer with a background in web development and design, an experienced gamer, interested in multimedia productions and in creating original and interesting content.www.okayplace.co.ukFor any further information please contact us at:contact@okayplace.co.uk+44 (0)7800713738