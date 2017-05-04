News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The ominous counterpart to patience: Announcing Bide, a new game by OkayPlace
Bide begins with the player being transported to their new position, working to maintain a facility that re-processes scrap material as part of the war effort. Through exploration, puzzles, and clues found throughout their new dwelling, they begin to unravel the bleak history of the facility and the reality of their role in the conflict.
Gameplay consists largely of puzzles that correspond to the physical actions the character is carrying out. These puzzles can be cryptic, but the solutions are intuitive and subtle hints to their meaning and how to complete them are spread throughout the narrative. Completing these tasks, while managing some survival-esque dynamics, advances the player through the story. By completing more advanced puzzles, or finding ingenious solutions, the player can open up additional narrative pathways.
Some aspects of the gameplay at first seem unclear, as the player is cast into the role of an alienated and lonely war-time employee. As the game progresses, the impact of the players' actions on the surroundings and the storyline start to unravel.
Availability and system requirements:
"The atmosphere created by the link between the original music and narrative development really intensifies your immersion into the story" – Early gameplay tester
'An intense experience that stayed with me' - Early gameplay tester
'It just made me feel sad' - Ablood relative
Press Info: Press kit with gameplay teaser trailer and screenshots available at:
http://okayplace.co.uk/
Steam Greenlight Campaign:
http://steamcommunity.com/
OkayPlace was established in 2016 with Bide being it's first production. Headed by a solo-developer with a background in web development and design, an experienced gamer, interested in multimedia productions and in creating original and interesting content.
www.okayplace.co.uk
For any further information please contact us at:
Email:
contact@okayplace.co.uk
Tel:
+44 (0)7800713738
Contact
OkayPlace
Matt Fay
***@okayplace.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse