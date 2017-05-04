News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brookhaven Manor, Eagle Scout Join Together to Enhance Residents' Lives
Spearheaded by Brookhaven resident Jim McElroy, whose son assisted with the schematics for the raised garden beds, the project was ultimately completed by Eagle Scout Ethan Lichtenberg.
"These garden beds allow Brookhaven's bright and educated residents to continue being active as much as their age will permit. The raised garden beds are table high, so that no stooping, kneeling, bending or heavy digging is required," said Mr. McElroy.
The garden beds accommodate up to 13 gardeners at once and are fully accessible to residents in wheelchairs, ensuring that any gardener who wants to continue their hobby is able to do so with ease.
This project was approved by the Eagle Scouts of America in March and was unveiled on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Wendy Rowland, Executive Director of Brookhaven Manor, is thrilled with the new garden beds. "These will be here for many, many years ahead and will touch the hearts and minds of many of our residents here at Brookhaven,"
"At times, there is a tendency to overlook the needs of our senior residents, who find it's time to leave their homes and re-locate to a new community. Thanks to people like Mr. Lichtenberg and Mr. McElroy, residents living at Brookhaven Manor can find ways to continue with hobbies and lead happy, fulfilling lives while still having their needs accommodated,"
The fact that the project was realized through the dedication of an Eagle Scout has a special meaning for J. Ronald Slavik, Owner and Chairman of the Board of FOURMIDABLE, the management agent for Brookhaven Manor.
A Life Scout, Slavik is a member of The Order of the Arrow, the Boy Scouts of America national honor society recognizing Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. He is also the recipient of The Silver Beaver Award, which was presented by the Boy Scouts of America National Court of Honor on behalf of the Detroit Area Council, for distinguished service to youth.
Brookhaven Manor, a 140-unit, luxury retirement community offering one and two-bedroom apartments, has been rated The Best of Senior Living in Ann Arbor every year since 2013 by SeniorAdvisor.com
Learn more at www.brookhavenmanorapartments.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse