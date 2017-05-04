 
Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, to Keynote at CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop

Presentation will discuss a practical set of computer-aided innovation tools that assist engineers and manufacturers in increasing their innovation skills.
 
 
Dr. Andreas Vlahinos
Dr. Andreas Vlahinos
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, Principal at Advanced Engineering Solutions, will make a keynote presentation at the upcoming Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation Workshop. The workshop will take place at the UI LABS Innovation Center, home to DMDII, in Chicago, Illinois, on June 6 and 7.

In his presentation, Computer-Aided Innovation Tools, Dr. Vlahinos will describe and demonstrate a practical set of computer-aided innovation tools that assist engineers and manufacturers in increasing their innovation skills. These include:

* Tools that use the "Theory of Inventive Problem Solving" (TRIZ) to generate innovative ideas for the most difficult engineering and manufacturing challenges.

* A Mechanism Synthesis tool, that generates, in seconds, several concept mechanisms that follow a given path while its supports remain within a given domain.

* Interactive Multi-Physics Topology Optimization tools that generate the optimum topology/shape of a component for a given structural, thermal, or fluid requirement.

* Tools that generate Programmable Materials (meta-materials with predefined properties).

CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation Workshop, is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and solution providers interested in learning more about model-driven engineering strategies and the solutions that will enable on-going product and manufacturing innovation to create competitive advantage, minimize total lifecycle costs, and drive top-line revenue growth. It will provide attendees with independent experiences from industrial companies and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and critical relationships germinate and take root.

CIMdata's thought-leadership team of Don Tolle, Dr. Keith Meintjes, Dr. Ken Versprille, Dr. Suna Polat, and Frank Popielas, will be on hand in Chicago to facilitate the workshop and associated discussions.

For more information visit http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/knowledge-council-wor...


About Dr. Andreas Vlahinos

Dr. Andreas Vlahinos is a Principal at Advanced Engineering Solutions. Dr. Vlahinos has been instrumental in rapid product development through the implementation of CAE and DFSS for several Government agencies and industry partners. He received his Ph.D. from Georgia Institute of Technology. He has been Professor at the University of Colorado and has received the Professor of the Year and R&D 100 awards. He is regularly invited as to make keynote presentations at international conferences on a variety of subjects including innovation, rapid new product development, DFSS, and IoT.

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews, or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA; Tel: +1 734.668.9922; Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands; Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.

