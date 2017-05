Agenda released for Air Missile Defence Technology 2017

Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 to feature V4, US Army PEO Missiles & Space, and key industry experts

End

-- Drawing on from the success of last year's launch event, SMi Group has announced the return of the highly-anticipated Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 conference, which takes place in Prague on the 24th and 25th October. The agenda has been released and online registration is now live.The two-day conference comes at a relevant time, with more nations planning to upgrade or replace their AMD systems and looking to industry to provide their next generation platforms. Furthermore, as regional tensions in Eastern Europe arise, AMD continues to be a crucial capability to maintain in order to compete against new and modern threats including cruise and ballistic missiles and UAVs.Bringing togetherandfrom the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion onand theto defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.Highlights of this year includes senior representation from the V4 to discuss further integration for air defence and policing; expert briefings from more industry solution providers including Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Northrop Grumman and Weibel Scientific; and an exclusive keynote from the IAMD Programme Manager of the US Army's PEO Missiles and Space.• Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann, Chief of the Air Defence Branch,• Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment,• Major Jaroslav Sekanina, Exercise SME GBAD,• Michael Chandler, Programme Manager Integrated AMD, PEO Missiles and Space,• Colonel Tomas Jukusz, Chief GBAD Specialist,• Lieutenant Colonel Frank Zwarts, Head, NLD GBAMD Knowledge Center,• Colonel Ladislav Dovhun, GBAD Brigade Commander,• Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Maty, DCOM SAM WING 12 'Arrabona',• Lieutenant Colonel Gatis Gailitis, Commander, Combined Control and Reporting Center Karmelava,• Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Lynch, BMDOC OPS Director,• Peter Woodmansee, HQ U.S European Command Missile Defense Program Manager,• Brigadier General Kenneth Todorov USAF (Ret), Director, Global AMD,• Fabio Bonanni, Head of Air Defense Architectures and Italy Technology,• Ian Spillane, Chief Engineer, Mission Support,• Lars Krogh Vammen, Business Development Manager,The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £300 for online registrations made by 31May 2017.October 24 & 25, 2017Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republicwww.airmissiledefence.com/prlog---ENDS---Contact Information:For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi- online.co.uk For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi- online.co.uk . For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk