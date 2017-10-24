News By Tag
Agenda released for Air Missile Defence Technology 2017
Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 to feature V4, US Army PEO Missiles & Space, and key industry experts
The two-day conference comes at a relevant time, with more nations planning to upgrade or replace their AMD systems and looking to industry to provide their next generation platforms. Furthermore, as regional tensions in Eastern Europe arise, AMD continues to be a crucial capability to maintain in order to compete against new and modern threats including cruise and ballistic missiles and UAVs.
Bringing together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Highlights of this year includes senior representation from the V4 to discuss further integration for air defence and policing; expert briefings from more industry solution providers including Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Northrop Grumman and Weibel Scientific; and an exclusive keynote from the IAMD Programme Manager of the US Army's PEO Missiles and Space.
Military speakers include:
• Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann, Chief of the Air Defence Branch, Czech Armed Forces
• Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, Czech Armed Forces
• Major Jaroslav Sekanina, Exercise SME GBAD, Czech Air Force
• Michael Chandler, Programme Manager Integrated AMD, PEO Missiles and Space, US Army
• Colonel Tomas Jukusz, Chief GBAD Specialist, Polish Armed Forces
• Lieutenant Colonel Frank Zwarts, Head, NLD GBAMD Knowledge Center, Royal Netherlands Army
• Colonel Ladislav Dovhun, GBAD Brigade Commander, Slovakian Air Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Maty, DCOM SAM WING 12 'Arrabona', Hungarian Army
• Lieutenant Colonel Gatis Gailitis, Commander, Combined Control and Reporting Center Karmelava, BALNET
• Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Lynch, BMDOC OPS Director, NATO AIRCOM
• Peter Woodmansee, HQ U.S European Command Missile Defense Program Manager, United States European Command
Industry speakers include:
• Brigadier General Kenneth Todorov USAF (Ret), Director, Global AMD, Northrop Grumman
• Fabio Bonanni, Head of Air Defense Architectures and Italy Technology, MBDA
• Ian Spillane, Chief Engineer, Mission Support, Lockheed Martin UK
• Lars Krogh Vammen, Business Development Manager, Weibel Scientific A/S
The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/
For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £300 for online registrations made by 31st May 2017.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/
