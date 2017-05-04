 
Real Estate Solution Raising $50 Million of Capital

 
NEW YORK - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Estate Solution Home Sellers (RES) announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $50 million of capital. Proceeds will be used to grow the platform.

RES is a fix-and-flip single family residential platform that acquires, rehabilitates and sells distressed residential properties in Florida. Founded in 2010, REC has sold over 250 fix and flip properties for over $40 million. The company is has extremely selective acquisition criteria and strict underwriting guidelines.  It also has a highly efficient rehab/sale process.  RES also has its own licensed realtor, which provides market intelligence on home values and design tastes while saving on commissions.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses the latest technology to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

http://www.castleplacement.com

Contact
Castle Placement - John Haltmaier
(212) 418-1183
jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com
Source:Caslte Placement, Real Estate Solution
Email:***@castleplacement.com
Posted By:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
Tags:Castle Placement, Capital Raising
Industry:Real Estate
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Deals
