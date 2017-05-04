 
News By Tag
* Saint Mary S School
* 175th Birthday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Saint Mary's School to celebrate 175th birthday May 12

 
 
Saint Mary's School 175 Years
Saint Mary's School 175 Years
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Saint Mary S School
175th Birthday

Industry:
Education

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

RALEIGH, N.C. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Saint Mary's School in Raleigh will celebrate its 175th birthday, May 12, the day the school opened its doors in 1842. The school will celebrate with a gala celebration on campus with more than 1,000 alumnae, parents, faculty, staff, and friends of the school in attendance at the sold-out event. The gala begins at 6:30 and ends at 11 p.m.

A proclamation by North Governor Roy Cooper commending the observance of Saint Mary's 175th birthday to all citizens of the state will be read between 7:40 and 8 p.m.

With a 175-year history of resilience, resolve, and a strong sense of purpose, Saint Mary's School has stood the test of time as Raleigh's oldest continually operating school and remains true to its original mission of educating young women. The 175th school year finds Saint Mary's School thriving with growing enrollment (270 students for 2016-2017), consistently increasing fundraising, sound finances, devoted alumnae, dedicated faculty, supportive and engaged parents, bright students, outstanding leadership, a beautiful campus, a new strategic plan, and a distinguished history.

Since opening its doors to the "Original 13" students on May 12, 1842, Saint Mary's has stood firm in its dedication to academic excellence for girls. Saint Mary's has thrived by adapting to the changing, and sometimes challenging, times in the history of the nation, the world, and the school - from the Civil War to the World Wars; through societal and technological progress; through times of economic boom and bust in the country; and through ever-changing trends in women's education.

The celebration of the 2016-2017 school year of 175 years of excellence in education for women honors and celebrates the success of the school in delivering to many generations of girls the original mission inspired by the conviction of Saint Mary's founder, the Rev. Aldert Smedes, that "an educated woman can make a difference," a tenet as relevant in the 21st century as it was in 1842.

Today, Saint Mary's School, a community dedicated to academic excellence and personal achievement, continues to educate and prepare young women for college and life. To accomplish its mission, Saint Mary's School challenges each woman to embrace the habits of an intellectual life, engages her with the past and the emerging future, and empowers her to serve and shape her world.

About Saint Mary's School

Saint Mary's School in Raleigh, North Carolina, is an independent, Episcopal, college-preparatory, boarding and day school dedicated to academic excellence and personal achievement for girls in grades 9-12. The historic core of the school's 23-acre campus is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a stop on the North Carolina Civil War Trails. The Saint Mary's Chapel, designed by Richard Upjohn, is a National Historic Site, and five of the school's 25 buildings are Raleigh Historic Properties. http://www.sms.edu/about-us/saint-marys-175th-anniversary...

-30-

Media Contact
Mary Virginia Swain
9194244034
***@sms.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@sms.edu Email Verified
Tags:Saint Mary S School, 175th Birthday
Industry:Education
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saint Mary's School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share