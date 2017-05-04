News By Tag
South Dakota Telco Turns Off Cable and Turns On IPTV
Small rural telco adds nearly 200 new video subscribers by adding video to their fiber network.
The IPTV Customer Experience
WRCTC is using the APMAX IPTV Middleware solution that is driving word of mouth and helping them to add new customers. Nash says the Weather App and Restart TV are two favorites and looks forward to having all of their customers migrated over when they shut down their RF plant later this summer.
Eric Kahler, WRCTC's Manager of Telecom Operations, says they recognize the importance of middleware to the customer experience and after researching several middleware vendors, they kept coming back to the APMAX solution. Kahler added that the vendor's onsite training was extremely valuable and anytime they have had a need for support, Innovative's response has been quick and efficient.
Satellite Customers Love Going Local
Nash says the bundling of their TV service with WRCTC's phone and internet make it an easy decision for satellite subscribers to make the switch. Pricing, which in many cases is lower, along with local service and support have additional satellite TV subscribers committing to make the switch once their contracts expire.
About West River Cooperative Telephone
WRCTC has been in business for over 63 years and completed their Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project in 2011, making it possible for every subscriber on their system to acquire high-speed internet, phone and IPTV. WRCTC serves Northwestern South Dakota and parts of North Dakota with phone, video and internet.
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution that includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info, visit their website at www.innovsys.com
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
