JH Greene Releases Two New White Papers Aiding Diverse Businesses in Construction Decisions

An unfortunate trend reveals construction decision makers are predominantly unhappy with their general contractor partners. JH Greene has developed some actionable guides to prevent these discouraging relationships.
 
 
HATBORO, Pa. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Commercial general contractor selection is a process that often requires a bit of extra investigation to ensure the best fit. Whether an organization is a global enterprise or a new community business, there are criteria that need to be observed so that risk is averted and your operations aren't interrupted by an avoidable error. JH Greene recognizes the process of forming general contractor relationships based on well-rounded criteria. This knowledge has allowed JH Greene to form two guides to help decision makers to refine their processes.

One guide, What Every Construction Director Must Know About GC Selection, is designed for experienced construction representatives from large organizations that aren't seeing the value anticipated from their current pool of GC bidders and existing relationship management procedures. The other, A Simple Guide to Gaining Valuable General Contractor Partners, is intended for a smaller business' owner, who is an expert in his/her core business, however unfamiliar with managing an effective construction lifecycle and opts for a general contractor they can trust.

Whether the reader works within an established firm or a small business just beginning their journey, the importance of the general contractor's role is synonymous. These white paper guides aim to define an easy-to-implement qualification process that aids operational efficiency through a partner that shares the same vision.

What Every Construction Director Must Know About GC Selection (for experienced construction professionals who aren't gaining desired results) can be downloaded here: http://www.jhgreene.com/construction-director-white-paper

A Simple Guide to Gaining Valuable General Contractor Partners (for decision makers newer to construction, however seeking to define a strong GC procurement process) can be downloaded here: http://www.jhgreene.com/small-business-white-paper

ABOUT JH GREENE & SON, INC.

JH Greene & Son, Inc. is a commercial general contractor and construction manager renowned for a dedication to diverse construction solutions. The JH Greene team specializes in retail, restaurant, healthcare, office, recreational, and industrial projects within the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware area.

Heather Grossmuller
***@jhgreene.com
