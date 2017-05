yStats.com: Philippine online retail forecasted to experience immense growth through 2025

Chart: Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

yStats.com, an international secondary E-Commerce market research firm headquartered in Hamburg, published a new report "Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that showcases that although the Philippines' online retail market was the most minuscule out of the six leading E-Commerce markets in Southeast Asia, its growth rate is expected to be higher than most other countries in the region through 2025.Online retail in theis in infantile stages due to aboutof all retail sales stemming from, confirms information found by yStats.com. However, the Philippines is actuallyto soon rankin terms of market growth amongst theonline retail markets indue to a raise in Internet and smartphone penetration. It is also expected toSingapore, Vietnam and Malaysia to rank asin the arearegardingmarket size.E-Commerce in theis, however, experiencing growthsuch as an underdeveloped logistics infrastructure and their complex island geography. Customers alsoin online credit card payments, leaving cash on delivery as the preferred payment method. Third party survey results cited in the yStats.com report conveyed that almostof digital buyers from this country still paid with cash when receiving goods.Information from the yStats.com report reveals how, thein this region who is controlled by, accounted for almostof the E-Commerce market in thein 2016. Though they don't have local E-Commerce presence, US-basedhas still made their mark withof digital buyers beginning a product search through them.