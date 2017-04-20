 
Industry News





yStats.com: Philippine online retail forecasted to experience immense growth through 2025

 
 
Chart: Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
Chart: Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- yStats.com, an international secondary E-Commerce market research firm headquartered in Hamburg, published a new report "Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that showcases that although the Philippines' online retail market was the most minuscule out of the six leading E-Commerce markets in Southeast Asia, its growth rate is expected to be higher than most other countries in the region through 2025.

Online retail in the Philippines is in infantile stages due to about 1% of all retail sales stemming from E-Commerce, confirms information found by yStats.com. However, the Philippines is actually forecasted to soon rank second in terms of market growth amongst the leading six online retail markets in Southeast Asia due to a raise in Internet and smartphone penetration. It is also expected to overtake Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia to rank as third in the area by 2025 regarding B2C E-Commerce market size.

E-Commerce in the Philippines is, however, experiencing growth obstacles such as an underdeveloped logistics infrastructure and their complex island geography. Customers also lack trust in online credit card payments, leaving cash on delivery as the preferred payment method. Third party survey results cited in the yStats.com report conveyed that almost three-quarters of digital buyers from this country still paid with cash when receiving goods.

Information from the yStats.com report reveals how Lazada, the major player in this region who is controlled by Alibaba, accounted for almost one-fifth of the E-Commerce market in the Philippines in 2016. Though they don't have local E-Commerce presence, US-based Amazon has still made their mark with over half of digital buyers beginning a product search through them.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com Press Team
***@ystats.com
