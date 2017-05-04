 
News By Tag
* PalmBeachGardens
* Salads
* Sandwiches
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Beach Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Qwzine Brings Fresh, Healthy Salads, Sandwiches, Soups, And Desserts From Its Global Kitchen To PBG

New prototype eatery places its creative stamp on the fast-casual scene.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
PalmBeachGardens
Salads
Sandwiches

Industry:
Food

Location:
Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - US

Subject:
Deals

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The rejuvenated Promenade Plaza, on Alternate A1A in the Gardens, is the ideal first home for Qwzine--a new fast-casual eatery. This global kitchen came to life with a soft opening back in February of this year as it has gained a steady following. The eatery has solidified its daily menu, and now prepares to bring Qwzine's newest street food creations that will feature savory tacos, food on a stick, and many other global creations. Qwzine launches its street food beginning May 18th with $10 tickets for $15 worth of food, which they are limiting to the first 100 customers.

Qwzine, the first of more planned locations throughout South Florida, uses the freshest of ingredients to provide a unique, healthy selection of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and desserts based on a revolving international menu.

"At Qwzine, we believe great food should be fresh, fun, delicious and healthy," said Nicole Balducci, General Manager. "We focus our creative talents on delivering fun, fresh food in a welcoming atmosphere."

Balducci added that her daily fresh offerings are handcrafted in-house by her staff where they strive to recreate unique and savory flavors from around the world, so they can deliver a pleasurable international dining experience. They also take pride in the multiple vegetarian and gluten free offerings.

Customers love the fresh salads which features the $5 Qwzine Bowl that lets customers create a unique salad through a selection of fresh greens, grains, vegetables, seeds, and cheeses with a selection of house made dressings. They can also add a protein of poultry, seafood, pork, or beef.

Another Gardens crowd favorite is Qwzine's Bison Burger that is topped with guacamole, qwzine pico with a side of chipotle yogurt on a toasted brioche bun.

Providing a family-friendly atmosphere is important to Qwzine, so Thursdays Kids eat free from their weekly menu of traditional kid pleasers of: Kraft Mac and Cheese, PB&J, Grilled Cheese, and Hot Dogs with fountain drinks and Mott's Apple Sauce.

Balducci says Qwzine wants to make it easier for people to eat well in a loving environment. It does this by adhering to an ideology that supports homemade food of high quality and exceptional flavor made and served with love.

Qwzine: Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Suite 803, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410; 561-249-6936; www.qwzine.com ; Open Daily 11AM-9PM; Sunday 12PM-7PM.

About Qwzine

Qwzine, South Florida's newest fast-casual eatery, strives to develop a loving relationship with its guests through the creation of fresh and healthy food served in a friendly environment. They do this by searching for interesting recipes from around the world that have generations of history and traditions behind them.

The Qwzine global kitchen is constantly busy with its enthusiastic cooks preparing delectable eats from scratch; always using the freshest of ingredients.

They mindfully source their products and develop dishes using items currently in season. In fact, the Qwzine menu changes regularly and the creations customers experience embrace the four seasons.

For more information, please visit qwzine.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and G+.

Contact
Qwzine
***@qwzine.com
End
Source:Qwzine
Email:***@qwzine.com
Tags:PalmBeachGardens, Salads, Sandwiches
Industry:Food
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share