Qwzine Brings Fresh, Healthy Salads, Sandwiches, Soups, And Desserts From Its Global Kitchen To PBG
New prototype eatery places its creative stamp on the fast-casual scene.
Qwzine, the first of more planned locations throughout South Florida, uses the freshest of ingredients to provide a unique, healthy selection of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and desserts based on a revolving international menu.
"At Qwzine, we believe great food should be fresh, fun, delicious and healthy," said Nicole Balducci, General Manager. "We focus our creative talents on delivering fun, fresh food in a welcoming atmosphere."
Balducci added that her daily fresh offerings are handcrafted in-house by her staff where they strive to recreate unique and savory flavors from around the world, so they can deliver a pleasurable international dining experience. They also take pride in the multiple vegetarian and gluten free offerings.
Customers love the fresh salads which features the $5 Qwzine Bowl that lets customers create a unique salad through a selection of fresh greens, grains, vegetables, seeds, and cheeses with a selection of house made dressings. They can also add a protein of poultry, seafood, pork, or beef.
Another Gardens crowd favorite is Qwzine's Bison Burger that is topped with guacamole, qwzine pico with a side of chipotle yogurt on a toasted brioche bun.
Providing a family-friendly atmosphere is important to Qwzine, so Thursdays Kids eat free from their weekly menu of traditional kid pleasers of: Kraft Mac and Cheese, PB&J, Grilled Cheese, and Hot Dogs with fountain drinks and Mott's Apple Sauce.
Balducci says Qwzine wants to make it easier for people to eat well in a loving environment. It does this by adhering to an ideology that supports homemade food of high quality and exceptional flavor made and served with love.
Qwzine: Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Suite 803, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410; 561-249-6936;
About Qwzine
Qwzine, South Florida's newest fast-casual eatery, strives to develop a loving relationship with its guests through the creation of fresh and healthy food served in a friendly environment. They do this by searching for interesting recipes from around the world that have generations of history and traditions behind them.
The Qwzine global kitchen is constantly busy with its enthusiastic cooks preparing delectable eats from scratch; always using the freshest of ingredients.
They mindfully source their products and develop dishes using items currently in season. In fact, the Qwzine menu changes regularly and the creations customers experience embrace the four seasons.
For more information, please visit qwzine.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and G+.
