UK Car Discount Offers New 0% Finance Deals On New Cars
Leading online new car retailer UK Car Discount is expanding its services with new 0% finance offers on selected models of brand new cars.
The online discount new car dealer has built up a reputation as one of the leading new car retailers in the UK offering brand new cars with significant discounts off list prices.
Since its inception in 2003 UK Car Discount has built it's foundations on delivering unrivalled service and is the highest rated UK new car retailer on TrustPilot.
"We like to think we've quashed the myths and doubts about buying a new car from an online discount retailer" said Director Gary Bennett "Our customers are coming back time and time again to buy a new car from us which proves we must be doing something right".
"All of the new cars sold by UK Car Discount are 100% UK sourced, we do NOT sell imports. This can be where a lot of confusion from cautious buyers comes from. In actual fact all our vehicle's offer the same manufacturer's warranty and service agreement that you would expect when buying from a main dealer. We also deliver free of charge to most parts of the mainland UK and you will find some very attractive discounts on our website across a wide range of makes and models".
"The new 0% finance deals give prospective car buyers the added incentive and help to purchase a brand new car". added MD Brian Bennett "When you consider the unknown variables and costs when buying a used car it makes even more sense now to go down the route of a brand new vehicle with the benefits of a warranty plus better fuel economy and lower tax bands on many new vehicles".
The 0% finance deals are on selected Renault Clio, Ford Mondeo, Mazda6 and Mitsubishi Outlander models with more offers planned.
You can visit the website for more information and to see the latest new car deals at www.uk-car-discount.co.uk or phone 0161 946 3500.
Contact
UK Car Discount Ltd
0161 946 3500
***@uk-car-discount.co.uk
Account Email Address Account Phone Number
