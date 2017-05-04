 
May 2017





HighScope Honors Early Childhood Education Professionals

Recipients include Perry Project Teacher, Education Technology CEO, and Education Reformer
 
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- HighScope recognizes individuals who have made a lifelong commitment to the field of early childhood education. Evelyn K. Moore, Dean Caldwell, and Antarina S.F.Amir received awards honoring their dedication to high-quality education on April 20 at the HighScope International Conference in Detroit.

"We believe that education, specifically high-quality early childhood education, has the power to change the world. It's an honor to acknowledge those individuals who have made extraordinary, positive impacts in the lives of children," said Cheryl Polk, PhD., HighScope President. "Throughout their careers, Evelyn Moore, Dean Caldwell, and Antarina Amir have made significant advancements in the field of early childhood education. Their forward thinking and passion for the profession make them the ideal recipients for recognition."

Evelyn K. Moore, co-founder of the National Black Child Development Institute, is the recipient of the Charles Eugene Beatty Award. As one of the first teachers in the Perry Preschool Project, this award recognizes Ms. Moore's pioneering contributions and commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunity as an innovative teacher and passionate advocate for early childhood education. Established in the spirit of Mr. Beatty, principal of Perry Elementary School, this award honors an individual's courageous leadership on behalf of children and families.

Dean Caldwell, CEO of Red-e Set Grow, is the posthumous recipient of the HighScope Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented with great appreciation, this award commemorates his vision and lifetime commitment to improving the lives of children and educators through innovations in child assessment tools. Mr. Caldwell's leadership in developing education technology at Red-e Set Grow will continue to support and inspire the field of early childhood education.

Antarina S.F. Amir, founder and managing director of HighScope Indonesia Institute, is the 2017 recipient of the David and Phyllis Weikart Achievement Award. Each year, this honorary award named for HighScope's founder is given to an outstanding leader in the field of early childhood education. Ms. Amir is recognized for her dedication to HighScope's mission through the advancement of child-centered education at the preschool, elementary, middle, and high school levels in Indonesia and beyond.

Each year, the HighScope International Conference provides a forum for educators to be inspired by the latest research in early childhood education and discover best practices for engaging young children through active learning. HighScope is proud to use this event as an opportunity to celebrate the notable achievements of passionate and influential professionals in the field of early childhood education.

About HighScope (highscope.org)

The HighScope Educational Research Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization committed to supporting the critical work of educators and caregivers in providing high-quality early childhood education. Based on comprehensive research, HighScope's active learning approach to birth-through-kindergarten education focuses on engaging curriculum content, child and program assessment, and intentional teaching methods that support the development of young children worldwide.

