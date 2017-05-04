News By Tag
Cathay Pacific Chinese Restaurant Earns Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Ratings
Boston-area Chinese restaurant has an excellent history of customer satisfaction, earning it five consecutive Talk Awards for its efforts.
Cathay Pacific has been serving American, Cantonese, Szechuan and Hong Kong style Chinese food to the greater Boston community since 1981. The restaurant offers lunch, dinner and takeout, as well as a large function room that can accommodate up to 180 people for special events such as parties, banquets, meetings and more.
The restaurant's menu features traditional dishes and specialties, as well as Polynesian cocktails, Pu Pu Platter appetizers, family dinners that feed up to six people, lunch and dinner combination plates, and late night specials.
Additionally, there is live entertainment seven days a week, with karaoke on Sunday through Thursday and live bands on Friday and Saturday nights. Entertainment starts nightly at 8:45 p.m.
David Chu and the team at Cathay Pacific are proud of their long record of satisfied customers and the five consecutive Talk Awards. "We are always working to do our best, and the awards demonstrate to us that our management team and employees are doing a great job in serving customers," says Chu. "In turn, we'd like to say a big 'thank you' to our customers for speaking up about their wonderful experiences at our restaurant."
Cathay Pacific Chinese Restaurant is located at 111 Hancock Street in North Quincy. The restaurant is open 365 days a year from 11:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. For more information, call 617-328-1115 or go online to www.cathaypacificquincy.com.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards were created by The Research Company to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. Only the highest rated businesses, those with a 4-star to 5-star rating, win The Talk Award. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
