ThrottleNet Announces Rapid Response 24 Hour Network Recovery Services
New Program Provides Assistance Anytime You Need It, Even Late at Night
Most business aren't aware of network failures that have occurred after hours. Problems like power outages, malware, or issues caused by automatic updates tend to strike overnight and cause network damage or loss of data. 93% of companies that lost their data center for 10 days or more filed for bankruptcy within one year of the disaster.
The program provides 24/7 network monitoring and allows ThrottleNet to get experts on top of a company's IT issues before it impacts their business. This includes monitoring and responding to all incoming alerts that occur during overnight hours and providing remote troubleshooting and immediate remediation of all critical network alerts. The goal is to help business owners rest easier knowing someone is looking out for their network 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
"Rapid Response was created because so many network outages and disasters occur during off hours when your business is least expecting it. Unfortunately, the average business is painfully unaware of problems with their network until turning on their computers first thing in the morning," said George Rosenthal, President of ThrottleNet.
"Problems with servers, networking switches, storage arrays or any other critical network device can wreak havoc on a business, as extended downtime can cause profits to take a hit. With Rapid Response, we can strive to get issues solved as quickly as possible no matter when they occur," Rosenthal said.
Rapid Response is geared to receive alerts about downtime between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Issues that are unresolved overnight are escalated to their first available field technician during daytime business hours (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday)
"We provide real trained certified engineers and network technicians who are available around the clock at our local IT support center in Crestwood, MO. No matter when a problem occurs, ThrottleNet is always one click or call away."
For information on 24/7 Rapid Response visit http://247.throttlenet.com.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. is celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2017. Specializing in outsourced IT through Managed Network Services (MNS), the firm has won multiple awards, received recognition as the Top IT Firm in St. Louis for 2016 by Small Business Monthly Magazine and has been named Best in Customer Service and Best in Value year-after-year by the Magazine. The firm was named one of the Largest Information Technology Consulting Firms by the St. Louis Business Journal, among other accolades. ThrottleNet Inc. offers an array of technology services and products to help business owners achieve their corporate goals and accelerate business growth. These include Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, cloud computing, custom software and mobile application development. Its outsourced Managed Network Services help companies improve their technology uptime and IT capabilities while, at the same time, reducing costs. Partnering with ThrottleNet offers businesses a variety of benefits to include ongoing insights on business and technology through its live program "TN Tech Talk" aired on Periscope and available at the ThrottleNet website https://www.throttlenet.com/
To learn how to accelerate your IT visit ThrottleNet online at http://www.throttlenet.com.
