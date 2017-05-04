 
May 2017





SMD Launches New & Improved Action-Planning Tool, ActionGenius

Allows Managers to Generate Action & Accountability After Just One Survey
 
 
Strategic Management Decisions
Strategic Management Decisions
 
ATLANTA - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Strategic Management Decisions (http://www.smdhr.com/) (SMD), an employee survey and assessment company, has introduced ActionGenius, a patent-pending, cloud-based action-planning tool linked to business outcomes that enables compliance and shows return-on-investment (ROI) impact. SMD's patented tool, SMD Link, has always had an action-planning component but ActionGenius is a more robust version that includes best practices that have been proven to deliver improvement, and an even more in-depth post-assessment ROI analysis. The tool prioritizes actions, via advanced analytics, against actual business outcomes.

"By interacting with clients across a variety of industries, we know that there is frustration about the action-planning process; so much energy is put into survey administration and participation and over-analyzing all the numbers and comments, which exhausts everyone involved when it's time to action plan throughout the year," states Dr. Scott Mondore, co-founder and managing partner. "Yet, none of this time and energy yields results. ActionGenius enables clients to drive action from one survey, holding managers and employees accountable, versus spinning wheels to conduct multiple surveys that yield zero action." With ActionGenius, one can move from analytics to action in just four clicks."

The tool ensures accountability by requiring that managers review and approve the plan at the outset, and then sends monthly reminders to them. The enhanced post-assessment reporting alerts managers to which actions are working so that coaching and encouragement can be focused, and continuous, through the year. As such, compliance can be easily monitored.

With ease of use in mind, SMD developed the tool so that the tips may be customized and it links to any learning management system. It may also be attached to any assessment (e.g., 360, employee survey, etc.).

ABOUT SMD

SMD is an employee survey and assessment company that delivers results, not just insights, via its patented cloud-based technology, SMD Link (http://strategicmanagementdecisions.com/dev/wp-content/up...). SMD identifies the cause-effect relationships between talent assessments and business outcomes to ensure the surveys translate into analytics-based, actionable ways everyone down to the front line can work to improve specific business outcomes. Since the launch of SMD Link, more than 2,000,000 assessments have been conducted and analyzed on the platform. The platform includes assessments for hiring, employee engagement, and employee development (360). SMD clients include UPS, Dow Chemical, Grant Thornton, Dignity Health, Feeding America and Universal Health Services, Inc.

