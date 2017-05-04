News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SMD Launches New & Improved Action-Planning Tool, ActionGenius
Allows Managers to Generate Action & Accountability After Just One Survey
"By interacting with clients across a variety of industries, we know that there is frustration about the action-planning process; so much energy is put into survey administration and participation and over-analyzing all the numbers and comments, which exhausts everyone involved when it's time to action plan throughout the year," states Dr. Scott Mondore, co-founder and managing partner. "Yet, none of this time and energy yields results. ActionGenius enables clients to drive action from one survey, holding managers and employees accountable, versus spinning wheels to conduct multiple surveys that yield zero action." With ActionGenius, one can move from analytics to action in just four clicks."
The tool ensures accountability by requiring that managers review and approve the plan at the outset, and then sends monthly reminders to them. The enhanced post-assessment reporting alerts managers to which actions are working so that coaching and encouragement can be focused, and continuous, through the year. As such, compliance can be easily monitored.
With ease of use in mind, SMD developed the tool so that the tips may be customized and it links to any learning management system. It may also be attached to any assessment (e.g., 360, employee survey, etc.).
ABOUT SMD
SMD is an employee survey and assessment company that delivers results, not just insights, via its patented cloud-based technology, SMD Link (http://strategicmanagementdecisions.com/
Contact
Trisha McGuire
***@pivotpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse