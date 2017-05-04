 
News By Tag
* Upper Extremity
* Pelvis Hip Femur
* Orthopedic Devices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel , By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Upper Extremity
Pelvis Hip Femur
Orthopedic Devices

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

DALLAS - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The global orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2024 from USD 3.62 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type:

·         Upper Extremity

·         Lower Limb Neck and Spine

·         Pelvis-Hip-Femur

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channel:

·         Orthopedic Clinics

·         Hospitals

·         Over The Counter (OTC)

·         E-Commerce

·         Prescription

Based on geography, the Global Orthopedics Braces and Supports Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA (Middle East & Africa). The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orthop...

Major Players of the Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market:

·         DJO global

·         Zimmer Biomet

·         Medtronic

·         Smith and Nephew

·         Stryker

·         NuVasive

·         Integra LifeSciences

·         Globus Medical

·         DePuy Synthes

·         Ottobock.

·         AC Mould

·         Johnson&Johnson

·         Weber Orthopedic Inc.

·         Bledsoe Brace Systems

·         FLA Orthopedics

·         Bauerfeind USA Inc.

·         OPPO Medical Inc.

·         Langer Biomechanics

·         BSN medical.

Other Insights:

Global Spine Biologics Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spine-...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Upper Extremity, Pelvis Hip Femur, Orthopedic Devices
Industry:Medical
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share