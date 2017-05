Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel , By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Contact

Shubham Dwivedi

SEO Analyst

+1-888-387-2818

shubham.dwivedi@ databridgemarketresearch.com Shubham DwivediSEO Analyst+1-888-387-2818

End

-- The global orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2024 from USD 3.62 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.· Upper Extremity· Lower Limb Neck and Spine· Pelvis-Hip-Femur· Hospitals· Clinics· Home Healthcare· Orthopedic Clinics· Hospitals· Over The Counter (OTC)· E-Commerce· PrescriptionBased on geography, the Global Orthopedics Braces and Supports Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA (Middle East & Africa). The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.· DJO global· Zimmer Biomet· Medtronic· Smith and Nephew· Stryker· NuVasive· Integra LifeSciences· Globus Medical· DePuy Synthes· Ottobock.· AC Mould· Johnson&Johnson· Weber Orthopedic Inc.· Bledsoe Brace Systems· FLA Orthopedics· Bauerfeind USA Inc.· OPPO Medical Inc.· Langer Biomechanics· BSN medical.Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- spine-... Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/