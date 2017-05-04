News By Tag
Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel , By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Product Type:
· Upper Extremity
· Lower Limb Neck and Spine
· Pelvis-Hip-Femur
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Clinics
· Home Healthcare
By Distribution Channel:
· Orthopedic Clinics
· Hospitals
· Over The Counter (OTC)
· E-Commerce
· Prescription
Based on geography, the Global Orthopedics Braces and Supports Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA (Middle East & Africa). The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
Major Players of the Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market:
· DJO global
· Zimmer Biomet
· Medtronic
· Smith and Nephew
· Stryker
· NuVasive
· Integra LifeSciences
· Globus Medical
· DePuy Synthes
· Ottobock.
· AC Mould
· Johnson&
· Weber Orthopedic Inc.
· Bledsoe Brace Systems
· FLA Orthopedics
· Bauerfeind USA Inc.
· OPPO Medical Inc.
· Langer Biomechanics
· BSN medical.
