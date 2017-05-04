News By Tag
Women In eDiscovery™ Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
To help celebrate this achievement, an official logo commemorating WiE's 10-year anniversary has been created and is being used in communications at the national and chapter levels. Chapters are also holding special events and meetings throughout the year to mark the anniversary.
"We are excited to celebrate this major milestone and the organization's and members' accomplishments,"
Juers continues, "The executive board and all members of WiE would like to thank Lana Schell, Shawnna Hoffman-Childress and Margaret Havinga for founding the organization and working very hard to pave the path of success for female legal professionals. The board and all of its members will forever be grateful for their hard work and strategic vision."
The organization's members are women who work within the legal industry, including general counsel, secretaries, partners, associates, chief operating officers, paralegals, litigation support and eDiscovery professionals. Membership is free and its executive board, regional directors and chapter officers operate on a 100 percent volunteer basis.
Local chapters typically hold an educational session, some CLE-accredited, each month, and the national board organizes larger events around major legal technology trade shows and association meetings throughout the year.
Women in eDiscovery also promotes philanthropy throughout the organization. This past year the organization exceeded its goal and raised $1,390 for the American Heart Association's Go Red campaign, which provides funding to increase awareness of heart disease in women. In addition, other chapters contributed to numerous charities and participated in community service events across the nation.
About Women in eDiscovery
Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition. Currently, there are nearly 5,000 members and 27 chapters worldwide.
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
National Director of Marketing and PR, WIE
pr@womeninediscovery.org
