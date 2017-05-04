Justice Nariman and Justice Chandrachud released LN book 'Enforcing Arbitral Awards in India'

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Hon'ble Mr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Mr. Cavinder Bull released LexisNexis's book 'Enforcing Arbitral Awards in India' by Nakul Dewan