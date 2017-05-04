News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Justice Nariman and Justice Chandrachud released LN book 'Enforcing Arbitral Awards in India'
Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Hon'ble Mr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Mr. Cavinder Bull released LexisNexis's book 'Enforcing Arbitral Awards in India' by Nakul Dewan
During the occasion, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Judge, Supreme Court of India, congratulated the author and said, "It is great pleasure that the book has finally seen the light of the earth. Every one of the articles put by the authors is clear and gives us a lot of case law and I am very happy now to recommend this book to the series practitioners of law."
Hon'ble Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said, "A new word that has been coined - 'pracademician', i.e., practitioners who are academicians, best suits the contributors of the book. The distinction that this book brings to the legal literature on the subject is to bring together different 'pracademicians' who have brought to bear on the subject not merely a deep insight about the practice of arbitration but also the academic pursuit of the subject and the theoretical underpinnings. The book fills a significant void in the Indian literature for there are only a couple of books that deal elaborately with specialized issues pertaining to arbitration in India. This is perhaps the first book and the only book post 2000 after the Amendment, which discusses the distribution of the arbitral awards in the Indian context. Its contribution becoming more relevant, considering that the 2015 Amendment has indeed introduced many changes with respect to the enforceability of the arbitral awards. But the book is not restricted to the 1996 Act and its amendments; it traces the jurisprudence concerning the enforceability of awards with respect to previous arbitration legislations, including the ones in 1899, 1940 and 1961, wherever relevant, thus providing a comprehensive overview of the journey of the substantive and procedural aspect of the award in India. The book, true to its international character, draws not only from India but also from international comparative perspective, providing suggestive answers to issues, which otherwise remain unsettled in India. "
Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Member of Parliament, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & former Additional Solicitor General of India, congratulated the chief editor and expert contributors for bringing out a book particularly from the point of view of a practitioner. He said, "It is quite astonishing as to how much of material and how much of power they have packed with a punch in a relatively in a plum-size book. Every word that I have in my blurb on the book, it is not an exaggeration but an understatement. In fact, I was stuck by the attention in detail. I have found remarkable thematic continuity in this. Each topic is dealt with specific reference. All in all it is a very useful addition to our library."
Mr. Cavinder Bull, Vice-President of the Court of Arbitration of SIAC and the Deputy Chairman of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), said, "A book like this one will help a great deal; scholarship will start to show international arbitration community what really is the situation in India. I will commend all the contributors and the editor, Nakul Dewan, and LexisNexis for an excellent publication. This book needs to be marketed internationally and it will be a welcome addition and it will change people's mindsets about the arbitral laws in India."
Overwhelmed Mr. Nakul Dewan, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Barrister, 20 Essex Street Chamber, Singapore and London, thanked coauthors and other dignitaries.
About LexisNexis®
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional (www.lexisnexis.co.in) is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis® Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.
Media Contact
Sandeep Ganju
+91 124 4774421
***@lexisnexis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse