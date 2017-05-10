 
SAY CHEESE! Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Brings Food Truck to Frankenmuth

 
 
The Cheese Trap
The Cheese Trap
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The team behind Frankenmuth Cheese Haus is delighted to announce its newest culinary project, The Cheese Trap food truck. The Cheese Trap is an extension of the popular gourmet outpost at 561 S. Main St. in Frankenmuth, which serves specialty cheeses, spreads, dips, candies, meats and gifts.

The Cheese Trap will "hit the road" starting in May and will make stops throughout Frankenmuth and the Midwest's most popular summer festivals. Priding itself on serving Frankenmuth's "Premier Gourmet Grilled Cheese," the truck will feature items from the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus melted on top of fresh baked bread from the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Highlights include Fried Cheese Curds, Potato Tots and Mac & Cheese Bites with Wasabe Sake Sauce or Legendary Bourbon Sauce. Fresh squeezed lemonade and fresh brewed iced tea with flavor shots will also be available.

The Cheese Trap will also be a major hit at parties and corporate events, serving up to 300 guests. For details and availability, call (989) 284-6294.

Menu items include:

The Quad - Ultimate grilled cheese with cheddar, mozzarella, Bleu and garlic cheese spread on multigrain bread.

Backyard Brisket - Big backyard BBQ topped with horseradish cheese spread and a secret bourbon sauce.

Bavarian Ham & Cheese - ham, Swiss, Franconian mustard on pretzel bread.

Cheese Haus Summer Dreamin' - a Haus favorite with fried summer sausage, cheddar, mayo, and garlic cheese spread on sourdough.

To keep up with The Cheese Trap updates, follow their team on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecheesetrap/

.

The Frankenmuth Cheese Haus specializes in imported and domestic cheese. Cheese Haus artisans make homemade cheese spreads including Garlic, Jalapeno, Horseradish, Bacon, Smokey Jalapeno, and a three-cheese spread, Father Bolgers.  In-store they create delicious, specialty flavored cheeses including: Chocolate, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry, and Blueberry cheese.  Cheese selections are complemented by an abundant selection of crackers, meat, and mustards/sauces. Learn more at http://www.frankenmuthcheesehaus.com.
