Prestigious MEPeople Award Presented to Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center President
Michigan's Michael Coast Becomes First Award Recipient in 15 Years
Established in 1990s, the MEPeople Award is the highest level of recognition any person associated with the MEP program can receive. There is no application for this award, and it is not awarded on a regular basis; it is only given to those who are recognized by the entire MEP community for having a large, positive impact on the network as a whole. Recipients of the MEPeople award embody the values of the MEP program and leverage their relationships with others to better the system.
"Mike Coast stands head and shoulders above all others in deserving this special honor," said John Lloyd, Chairman of the Foundation for Manufacturing Excellence. "Through my 16 years in the MEP system, Mike has been an underappreciated asset. Mike has fought tirelessly through good times and challenging times for manufacturing and for MEP. Mike is a true friend who can always be counted on when advocacy is needed. His great work, his leadership and his longstanding commitment to our cause earn him our respect, our admiration and our gratitude."
It was 2002 when the last MEPeople award was given and previous recipients include instrumental individuals such as a former National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Director and key Congressional staff. For nearly 30 years now, MEP has continued to deliver significantly high and, more importantly, measurable impact to the U.S. economy. At its foundation, this success is entirely attributed to the thousands, like Coast, who have worked directly with firms to deliver impact measured in the billions.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (The Center) is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth, and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit www.the-center.org/
The Foundation for Manufacturing Excellence is the educational foundation for NIST-MEP Centers. The primary goal and focus of the Foundation is to assist in providing continuing education to the nationwide system of manufacturing center members.www.mfgfoundation.com/
