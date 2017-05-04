Swim spa, where a swimming pool meets a hot tub

You know the normal hot tub. The one that is built into the ground where 6 or 8 people can relax. Some are smaller, a very few are even bigger.

16

Media Contact

Premium Leisure LLC

Chris Stokes

(727) 573-9611

***@gmail.com Premium Leisure LLCChris Stokes(727) 573-9611

End

-- The other day you heard about a swim spa. That is usually two words that are not used in the same sentence. You will be happy to hear that a swim spa is a new trend that is spreading like wildfire.A swim spa is basically a hot tub spa and a swimming pool combined. On the one end there is usually a normal size hot tub and on the other side is there a type of swimming. It is not exactly an Olympic size pool where you can do 50 laps. However, you are still able to practice and exercise. The swim spa has the benefit of you swimming against the jets. You continue to swim in the directions of the jets, without turning around to more laps. You will also never have to hit the wall.This type of pool is very popular in inner city metropolitan areas where space is at a premium. Theis a cost effective way to enjoy the benefits of pool ownership. Swim spas are typically around 3-5 metres in length. They can come in any size that you request and that will suit your lifestyle. Swim spas have all the normal features of a regular hot tub spa but it has the added benefit of allowing you to swim against jets.Swim spas are also more customizable than a normal pool and it more petite in width. They are usually less than 2.4 meters wide. With the more compact size you can install them indoors or outdoors. Swim spas also have different types of water flow, and your intended use will determine which type of water flow is right for you. There are three standard flow of currents, which include jet propulsion, rotating paddlewheels and a propeller.Being smaller in size than a normal swimming pool,are a lot more cost effective. In most cases a swim spa is priced half of that of a standard size swimming pool. There is also less installation costs involved because the excavation that needs to be done, is less.You must decide for what purpose you will use the swim spa. The length of the spa will limit certain activities. For open-water swimming or continuous swimming the length of the spa must go up to at least 7 meters. The smaller versions that is about 3 meters in length, are not designed for swimming. These are mainly used for various forms of exercise. In the smaller ones you can put in additional features such as underwater treadmills or rowing machines. The smaller models are also better for hydrotherapy. The current resistance in these are not really suitable for swimming.You must also remember that it is important to look at the spa components when deciding on a swim spa. These components will influence how much the swim spa will cost you in the future as well as how much upkeep must done. You don't want to buy a swim spa, and then spend more time fixing and maintaining it than you are using it.The purification and filtration system must be of extremely good quality. The type of chemicals you will use to clean it will influence which type of system you buy. The swim current is important if you have special needs like training for an open-water swimming competition. Make sure that this meet your needs. The shell of the swim spa influence the amount of money you will spend on installation, but it also has an aesthetic value. You want theto look in your home. The cover for the swim spa is not only an important safety feature but it also helps to preserve the life your swim spa. Keeping the elements out leads to less use of chemicals and also preserves the filters.Like any swimming pool, a swim spa is a great feature to have. However, you must make sure it fits into your needs. You must get the most out of you swim spa.