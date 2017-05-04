News By Tag
CDN Solutions Group Will Present Digital Finance & Banking Solutions in CommunicAsia 2017
CDN Solutions Group is a trusted name in IT industry and the company will showcase promising solutions in Digital Finance and Banking in CommunicAsia 2017 Singapore at booth BE2-05.
As a leading technology solution provider company, CDN Solutions Group is acquainted of new digital finance and banking trends. CDN has developed many Finance and Banking solutions (Web, Mobile, Desktop) for its clients wrapped up with advance and latest technologies such as AI, advanced machine learning, open API, chatbots, blockchain, etc. When it comes to Digital Finance, they have implemented technology features like regtech, advanced analytics, big data and cloud, etc.
With the rise of year 2017, many banking and financial sectors are deviating towards the adoption of these new technologies to stay ahead of their competitors. The latest digital finance trends have refined the way of banking. Banks are now using these technology to deliver individualized engagement and personalised services to users. Now the fintech and banks will utilize the big data with the help of advanced analytics to benefit the consumers.
"Chatbots & natural language generation wrapped with advanced AI (artificial intelligence)
So these are some of the hot and trending technology solutions of digital finance and banking. CDN Solutions Group will uncover and discover more latest trends and solutions in the largest ICT expo CommunicAsia 2017 at stand BE2-05 in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore during 23rd to 25th May 2017. Fix a meeting here to know tailored solutions for business here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Solutions Group:
CDN Solutions Group is an IT outsourcing and consulting service provider company with exceptional experience, comprehensive intelligence system across diverse industries and domains. CDN work with clients to turn their businesses into some of the most successful and high-performance organizations. Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is headquartered at Indore, India, with presence in Europe, Australia & Mauritius. The commitment to quality and the spirit to innovate has made then serve over thousands of clients across 32+ countries with 75% client retention.
Press Contact
Ms. Ankita Purohit
CDN Solutions Group
+91-731-4035927
Registration and Ticket URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/
Contact
CDN Solutions Group
***@cdnsol.com
