Blood Glucose Meter Market in United States will Reach $650 Million by 2022
United States Blood Glucose Meter Market is likely to reach USD 650 Million by the year end of 2022.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes mellitus, improved glucose control and flexible, user–friendly design, government efforts for better management of diabetes mellitus and technological advancement in blood glucose meter devices.
The research report titled "United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022" examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The study provides an in–depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. Moreover, it also provides an essential insight on insulin users.
The report provides a decisive view on the Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, marketed products and latest development and trends of the Blood Glucose Meter Market.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)
Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)
United States Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)
United States Blood Glucose Meter Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System
United States Blood Glucose Meter Market – Major Deal Types
Key Companies Analysis
Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market
Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:
Roche
LifeScan Inc
Abbott Diabetes Care
Arkray
Ascensia Diabetes Care
Fora Care
Entra Health
Fifty50 Medical
Infopia
Genesis Health Technologies
iHealth Labs
Oak Tree Health
Livongo Health
Nova Diabetes Care
Sanofi Diabetes
Telcare
Walgreens
U.S. Diagnostics
Prodigy Diabetes Care
Omnis Health
