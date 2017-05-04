News By Tag
Nasal Spray Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The global nasal spray market is segmented based on product type, container design, dosage form, prescription/availability, therapeutic class, application, end-user, and geography.
Market Segmentation:
Based on Types:
· Decongestant nasal spray
· Salt water solution/ saline nasal spray
· Steroid nasal spray
Based on Container Design:
· Pressurized Canisters
· Pump Bottles
Based on Dosage form:
· Unit/Single dose
· Bi-dose
· Multi-dose
Based on Prescription:
· Prescribed
· Over-the-counter
Based on Therapeutic Class:
· Antihistamine
· Nasal Steroids
· Mast Cell Inhibitor
· Anticholinergic
Based on Application:
· Allergic and non-allergic Rhinitis
· Nasal Congestion
· CNS disorders
· Vaccination
Based on End User:
· Hospital
· ASC/Clinics
· Home Care Setting
· Pharmacy
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
KeyPlayers operating in the Global Nasal Spray Market:
· Sandoz International
· Catalent
· Pfizer
· AptarGroup Inc.
· Nastech pharmaceutical
· Adapt Pharma Inc.
· Mylan N.V
· Innovus pharmaceuticals
· Allergan PLC
· Nephron Pharmaceutical Corporation
· Cipla ltd
· Meda pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Sunovion pharmaceuticals
· Teva respiratory Llc.
· Apotexcorp
· Novartis
· Valent pharmaceuticals international Inc.
