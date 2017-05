Nasal Spray Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global nasal spray market is segmented based on product type, container design, dosage form, prescription/availability, therapeutic class, application, end-user, and geography.

Global nasal spray market is expected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2024 from USD 11.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.· Decongestant nasal spray· Salt water solution/ saline nasal spray· Steroid nasal spray· Pressurized Canisters· Pump Bottles· Unit/Single dose· Bi-dose· Multi-dose· Prescribed· Over-the-counter· Antihistamine· Nasal Steroids· Mast Cell Inhibitor· Anticholinergic· Allergic and non-allergic Rhinitis· Nasal Congestion· CNS disorders· Vaccination· Hospital· ASC/Clinics· Home Care Setting· PharmacyBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.· Sandoz International· Catalent· Pfizer· AptarGroup Inc.· Nastech pharmaceutical· Adapt Pharma Inc.· Mylan N.V· Innovus pharmaceuticals· Allergan PLC· Nephron Pharmaceutical Corporation· Cipla ltd· Meda pharmaceuticals Inc.· Sunovion pharmaceuticals· Teva respiratory Llc.· Apotexcorp· Novartis· Valent pharmaceuticals international Inc.