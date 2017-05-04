 
News By Tag
* Nasal Sprays
* Nasal Steroids
* Drug Delivery Devices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Nasal Spray Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global nasal spray market is segmented based on product type, container design, dosage form, prescription/availability, therapeutic class, application, end-user, and geography.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nasal Sprays
* Nasal Steroids
* Drug Delivery Devices

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Global nasal spray market is expected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2024 from USD 11.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Types:

·         Decongestant nasal spray

·         Salt water solution/ saline nasal spray

·         Steroid nasal spray

Based on Container Design:

·         Pressurized Canisters

·         Pump Bottles

Based on Dosage form:

·         Unit/Single dose

·         Bi-dose

·         Multi-dose

Based on Prescription:

·         Prescribed

·         Over-the-counter

Based on Therapeutic Class:

·         Antihistamine

·         Nasal Steroids

·         Mast Cell Inhibitor

·         Anticholinergic

Based on Application:

·         Allergic and non-allergic Rhinitis

·         Nasal Congestion

·         CNS disorders

·         Vaccination

Based on End User:

·         Hospital

·         ASC/Clinics

·         Home Care Setting

·         Pharmacy

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nasal-...

KeyPlayers operating in the Global Nasal Spray Market:

·         Sandoz International

·         Catalent

·         Pfizer

·         AptarGroup Inc.

·         Nastech pharmaceutical

·         Adapt Pharma Inc.

·         Mylan N.V

·         Innovus   pharmaceuticals

·         Allergan PLC

·         Nephron Pharmaceutical Corporation

·         Cipla ltd

·         Meda pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Sunovion pharmaceuticals

·         Teva respiratory Llc.

·         Apotexcorp

·         Novartis

·         Valent pharmaceuticals international Inc.

Related Reports:

North America Pen Needles Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Media Contact
Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
18883872818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Nasal Sprays, Nasal Steroids, Drug Delivery Devices
Industry:Health
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share