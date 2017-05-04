News By Tag
Whitefish Marketing Celebrates their 3rd Birthday
It has been three years since Whitefish Marketing, a Kent based online marketing firm (http://www.whitefishmarketing.co.uk/)
Whitefish Marketing adopts a good balance of work hard and play hard, delivering a professional approach to their range of clients incorporating accountants, solicitors, and architects, whilst maintaining a relaxed attitude in the office. So it seemed even more fitting that at their recent 3rd birthday celebrations, clients were invited to an evening of silly games, pick-n-mix sweets and pizza, whilst networking with industry peers and drinking Prosecco!
Chris Surridge - Marketing Director from Whitefish Marketing remarked on the evening's landmark event.
"It is fantastic to be celebrating three years for our company, I genuinely can't believe where the time has gone. I started off with just desk space in a business incubator (The Workshop), and now we have a fantastic office with a brilliant team of marketing professionals. I can only look forward to what the future has to hold for our business and hope for another three years of success."
James Avery - Office Manager of The Workshop in Folkestone (http://www.theworkshopfolkestone.co.uk/
"Chris and the team are a wonderful business to work with. I think their growth is attributable to the commitment that they provide to their customer base, which they've maintained as they have expanded over the last three years. The Whitefish Marketing journey has been as much a great success story for them as it has been for The Workshop, in that the business has been proof that with the right setting and support, a business can ascend to achieving their goals in a relatively short period of time. It's been an amazing story so far for Whitefish Marketing."
Whitefish Marketing are excited for the future of their SEO company and are hoping to thrive even more in the coming year.
