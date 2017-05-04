 
News By Tag
* SEO
* Online Marketing
* Ppc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Folkestone
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Whitefish Marketing Celebrates their 3rd Birthday

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SEO
* Online Marketing
* Ppc

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Folkestone - Kent - England

Subject:
* Events

FOLKESTONE, England - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Local Folkestone SEO Company Host Party For 3rd Anniversary
It has been three years since Whitefish Marketing, a Kent based online marketing firm (http://www.whitefishmarketing.co.uk/), started trading. The web agency celebrated their 3rd birthday at The Workshop in Folkestone where they have been based for two and a half years, with many local businesses in the Shepway area invited to join in the party celebrations.

Whitefish Marketing adopts a good balance of work hard and play hard, delivering a professional approach to their range of clients incorporating accountants, solicitors, and architects, whilst maintaining a relaxed attitude in the office.  So it seemed even more fitting that at their recent 3rd birthday celebrations, clients were invited to an evening of silly games, pick-n-mix sweets and pizza, whilst networking with industry peers and drinking Prosecco!

Chris Surridge - Marketing Director from Whitefish Marketing remarked on the evening's landmark event.

"It is fantastic to be celebrating three years for our company, I genuinely can't believe where the time has gone.  I started off with just desk space in a business incubator (The Workshop), and now we have a fantastic office with a brilliant team of marketing professionals.  I can only look forward to what the future has to hold for our business and hope for another three years of success."

James Avery - Office Manager of The Workshop in Folkestone (http://www.theworkshopfolkestone.co.uk/) - commented on the last three years with Whitefish Marketing:

"Chris and the team are a wonderful business to work with. I think their growth is attributable to the commitment that they provide to their customer base, which they've maintained as they have expanded over the last three years. The Whitefish Marketing journey has been as much a great success story for them as it has been for The Workshop, in that the business has been proof that with the right setting and support, a business can ascend to achieving their goals in a relatively short period of time.  It's been an amazing story so far for Whitefish Marketing."

Whitefish Marketing are excited for the future of their SEO company and are hoping to thrive even more in the coming year.

Contact
Whitefish Marketing
***@whitefishmarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Whitefish Marketing
Email:***@whitefishmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:SEO, Online Marketing, Ppc
Industry:Marketing
Location:Folkestone - Kent - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share