New Conveyor from Crushing & Screening Ltd in Thirsk
Crushing and Screening Ltd. the North Yorkshire based equipment manufacturing company have just delivered a new mobile conveyor to the FCC Environmental Group.
The under-carriage and axle has the facility to radius the wheels for increased stockpiling and is readily moved around the site.
This conveyor is part of the many new projects ongoing at Crushing and Screening with a new mini- screener about to be launched into the materials handling market.
The picture shows the Conveyor outside the new extension to the manufacturing facility giving a total of 10,000 square meters of floor space, housing modern fabricating equipment, spares stores facility, design and sales offices.
About us: We are a long established family company trading in the manufacture of new and refurbished second-
For further information please contact,
Neil Ashton MD on:-
T.01845 525288
M.07831 666169
Email. info@crushingandscreening.co.uk
www.crushingandscreening.co.uk
Contact
Neil Ashton, Crushing & Screening Ltd
+44 (0)1845 525288
***@crushingandscreening.co.uk
End
