New Conveyor from Crushing & Screening Ltd in Thirsk

Crushing and Screening Ltd. the North Yorkshire based equipment manufacturing company have just delivered a new mobile conveyor to the FCC Environmental Group.
 
THIRSK, England - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The 15 metre long conveyor is of robust lattice construction and has a 1000mm wide belt. The conveyor is driven through a shaft mounted 7.5kw electric motor/gearbox unit.

The under-carriage and axle has the facility to radius the wheels for increased stockpiling and is readily moved around the site.
This conveyor is part of the many new projects ongoing at Crushing and Screening with a new mini- screener about to be launched into the materials handling market.

The picture shows the Conveyor outside the new extension to the manufacturing facility giving a total of 10,000 square meters of floor space, housing modern fabricating equipment, spares stores facility, design and sales offices.


About us: We are a long established family company trading in the manufacture of new and refurbished  second-hand equipment for the extractive, material processing and waste recycling industry.  Our product range covers mobile and static equipment including picking lines, conveyors, trammel  screens, concrete crushers, soil screens, waste and plasterboard recycling equipment

For further information please contact,
Neil Ashton MD on:-
T.01845 525288
M.07831 666169
Email. info@crushingandscreening.co.uk
www.crushingandscreening.co.uk

Contact
Neil Ashton, Crushing & Screening Ltd
+44 (0)1845 525288
***@crushingandscreening.co.uk
End
Source:Crushing & Screening Ltd
Email:***@crushingandscreening.co.uk
Tags:Crushing, Screening, Conveyor
Industry:Industrial
Location:Thirsk - North Yorkshire - England
Subject:Products
