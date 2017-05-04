Savory Ingredient Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Savory Ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing disposable income in developing regions, rising demand for new product variant and growing demand for convenience food are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as increased cost of raw material, stringent regulations and consumer awareness on health issues relating to savory ingredients are hampering the market.Owing to rising demand for natural food and rising health concerns, Monosodium glutamate is getting displaced by yeast extracts. Usually, yeast extract has a superior image and is the preferred selection for clean-label products. North America is the largest market for savory ingredients. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a faster rate with India and China commanding the region. Furthermore, Japan is predicted to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Huge consumption of sauces and noodles is anticipated to impel the growth of savory ingredients market across the country.Some of the key players in the global savory ingredients market are Ajinomoto, Angel Yeast, Diana Group, Givaudan, Kerry Group Plc, Lesaffre Group, Royal DSM, Sensient, Tate & Lyle, Vedan International, Synergy Flavors, Fermenich, Amoretti, DMH Ingredient and Nikken Foods.• Foodo Seasoningso Ready-to-eat mealso Soups & sauceso Dehydrated Noodleso Meat & seafoodo Bakery products & savory snackso Baby Foodo Other foods• Pet Food• Other Applications• Powder• Liquid• Paste• Spray dried• Ribonucleotides• Monosodium Glutamate• Yeast Extracts• Hydrolyzed Animal Protein• Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein• Other Ingredients• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/savory-ingredient-market