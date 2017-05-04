News By Tag
Savory Ingredient Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Owing to rising demand for natural food and rising health concerns, Monosodium glutamate is getting displaced by yeast extracts. Usually, yeast extract has a superior image and is the preferred selection for clean-label products. North America is the largest market for savory ingredients. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a faster rate with India and China commanding the region. Furthermore, Japan is predicted to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Huge consumption of sauces and noodles is anticipated to impel the growth of savory ingredients market across the country.
Some of the key players in the global savory ingredients market are Ajinomoto, Angel Yeast, Diana Group, Givaudan, Kerry Group Plc, Lesaffre Group, Royal DSM, Sensient, Tate & Lyle, Vedan International, Synergy Flavors, Fermenich, Amoretti, DMH Ingredient and Nikken Foods.
Applications Covered:
• Food
o Seasonings
o Ready-to-eat meals
o Soups & sauces
o Dehydrated Noodles
o Meat & seafood
o Bakery products & savory snacks
o Baby Food
o Other foods
• Pet Food
• Other Applications
Forms of savory ingredients Covered:
• Powder
• Liquid
• Paste
• Spray dried
Ingredients Covered:
• Ribonucleotides
• Monosodium Glutamate
• Yeast Extracts
• Hydrolyzed Animal Protein
• Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein
• Other Ingredients
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
