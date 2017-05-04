 
Industry News





Commitment To Quality Is A Full Time Job

Goldcrest House co-ordinator for training, quality assurance, service user reviews & clinical wellbeing, Danielle Ripley develops her role to enhance the company's service.
 
 
Goldcrest House commit with quality appointment
EAST RIDING, England - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Danielle will now be responsible for developing a quality framework encompassing duties such as co-ordinating staff training, maintaining and meeting the Investors in People and Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards, service user reviews and clinical wellbeing.

The role further develops the person centred care already delivered at Goldcrest House by ensuring the correct administration and management systems and procedures are in place to support and safeguard staff and service users whilst addressing individual wants and needs.

Danielle Ripley says: "Developing my position and having the opportunity to not only develop my role but take a lead on quality is more than a job for me. To be able to maintain but strive to improve upon our service delivery is something I very much look forward to."

Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice. http://www.goldcresthouse.org.uk
Source:Goldcrest House
Email:***@chewpr.com Email Verified
Phone:01924 609529
Tags:Autism Care, Autism Care Goole, Adult Autism Care
Industry:Health
Location:East Riding - Yorkshire - England
