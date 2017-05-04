News By Tag
Global Copper Oxychloride Market Is Expected To Reach Over US$343mnby 2023: Credence Research
Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Global Copper Oxychloride Market Is Expected To Reach Over US$343mnby 2023: Credence Research" Market Research Report to their Database.
Market Insights
Copper Oxychloride, which is also known as basic cupric chloride, having chemical formula CuCl23Cu(OH)
Key players operating in the copper oxychloride market includes Biota Agro Solutions Private Limited, IQV, IsagroS.p.A., ManicaS.p.A., KillicksPharma, Albaugh LLC, Spiess-Urania, Syngenta, etc. IQV, Isagro S.p.A. and Albaugh, LLC are global top three players accounting over 50% market share.
Many companies are increasing their footprint in growing Asian market by mergers, acquisitions, long term licenses and joint ventures. In December 2014, Isagro S.p.A signed a long term license, development, distribution and supply agreement with Rotam Agrochemical Company Ltd. to evaluate the possible exploitation of certain combination products in China, Taiwan and Indonesia. In August 2016, Albaugh LLC declared that it has signed an agreement with Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBI) – a major provider of pest management and plant health products to develop and market one of MBI's products.
Key Trends:
Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing regional market
Increasing agricultural production to act as the most prominent market driver
Growing awareness about new technologies and products
Increasing demand from agriculture and horticulture
Government restriction on use of pesticides
