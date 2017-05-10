News By Tag
Word on Cheshire Street, bow ties are back
Le Colonel Moutarde, French bow tie specialists, who have opened their first store in the UK. Their online store is also now available for British customers.
BUSINESS France UNITED KINGDOM
London, 10/05/2017 - Bow ties are back! That's the word on Cheshire Street, London where French bow tie specialists, Le Colonel Moutarde (https://www.lecolonelmoutarde.com/
The independent brand will target Londoners who can pop in for that 'je ne sais quoi' of French style inspiration, as well as the alternative UK wedding market.
Japanese fabric, silk, Liberty of London® fabric, stripes, spots, floral, tartan...
Walk into the Shoreditch shop and you are greeted by a wall of bow-ties in every pattern, colour, shape and fabric imaginable.
The shop offers a range of more than 250 handmade bowties, matching cufflinks and matching pocket squares! Prices for Le Colonel Moutarde bow ties start from £26 to £30.
You'll also find a large selection of accessories:
For those who want to stand out for all the right reasons
Le Colonel Moutarde offers bespoke services (https://www.lecolonelmoutarde.com/
All the bow ties are tied before your very eyes in the style you want upon purchase: classic tailor-made, slim or diamond shaped. Many bow ties are reversible so you can get several different looks for one bow tie – perfect if you have various events coming up.
With a full range of accessories as well as the expertise of Simon the shop manager, freshly arrived from France (of course!), find the right pieces in one place for any and every occasion.
Copreneurs
It all started with a sense of frustration, Remi had a tough time finding a bow tie to suit his taste, so he decided to design and sew his own!
His passion for sewing was passed on by his mother and grandmother. His home soon became a permanent exhibition of bow ties. His partner Clémence decided to create a blog to offer them for sale.
To keep up with demand, the bow ties are now handmade by 10 expert couturiers in Lille, northern France. Today, Remi is still creative as ever, coming up with new designs and products while Clémence continues to develop the business.
After Lille and Paris, the opening of the third store in a new country is a new challenge for the young French couple.
X marks the spot
The new shop is located just round the corner from Brick Lane at 10 Cheshire Street, E2 6EH. Part of a buzzing community of independent businesses in the heart of the East End, Le Colonel Moutarde is 5 minutes' walk from Shoreditch High St Overground station and under 15 minutes' walk from Liverpool St station.
Based outside of London? Never fear, all products are available to order on the Colonel Moutarde (https://www.lecolonelmoutarde.com/
Contact
France: Clémence Yon / +33(0)6 09 15 45 97 / clemence@lecolonelmoutarde.com
UK: Simon Potey / +44(0)787 323 9233 / simon@lecolonelmoutarde.com
lecolonelmoutarde.com / Le Colonel Moutarde Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
For more information on this press release, contact:
Business France UK (The French Trade Commission)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer / +44(0)20 7024 3613 / catherine.ryall@
www.youbuyfrance.com/
Contact
Catherine Ryall
***@businessfrance.fr
End
