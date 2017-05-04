News By Tag
Noliac offers customized training courses on piezoelectric technology
Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course.
The course is an effective way of raising the knowledge level about piezo technology for a group of employees at the same time. Hein Schellens, Managing Director at Heinmade, explains why they chose to offer this to his employees:
"At Heinmade we work with piezo technology every day. Nevertheless, it made perfect sense to hold this course with Noliac. We have a mix of experienced and new employees at Heinmade, and the courses ensured that all our employees are updated to the same basic understanding of piezo technology. Also, the courses worked well as background for further discussions about our competencies and capabilities. We were very pleased with the courses and would definitely recommend this solution to other companies", Hein Schellens ends.
Customized and focused courses
The course can be customized in order to match specific requirements of the company. Cedric Goueffon, Global Sales Manager at Noliac A/S,explains:
"We have extensive knowledge about piezoelectric technology from the basics to the more advanced. Therefore, we can design the courses concentrating on the specific areas of piezoelectric technology relevant for each company. This ensures a focused courses that add value to the participants"
Spend your time learning instead of travelling
The benefits of holding the course at your company facilities are clear. Instead of spending time and money on flying all the employees to Noliac's offices in Denmark, it is much more convenient that Noliac can hold the courses at the company's facilities. This way, the participants can focus on learning rather than waiting in airports.
Also free online webinars on piezo technology
Noliac has offered a broad range of free, online courses for several years. The webinars are held by two experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough knowledge of different areas of piezo technology. The webinars are held live, and with a chat function, so you can ask questions to the presenters along the way.
We offer these webinars:
Piezo basics
Quasi-static actuators
Dynamic actuators
Piezo motor devices
Custom designs
Sensors & transducers
Sign up for our webinars at http://www.noliac.com/?
Contact us for more information
If you want to know more about our customized courses on piezo technology, please contact us using our Request for Quote form or contact sales.
Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
