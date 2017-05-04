Green Traveler Unveils Redesigned Website With Intuitive User Interface

Green Traveler LLC, which designs and sells uniquely leak-free reusable to-go container, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, www.mygreentraveler.com, to serve customers more powerfully than ever before with intuitive user interface.

GreenTraveler food container

Contact

MyGreen Traveler

46 76 281 1592

***@mygreentraveler.com MyGreen Traveler46 76 281 1592

End

-- The new Green Traveler website has a simplified layout and provides customers with rich graphics, faster navigation, and improved search options.The Home Page of the site welcomes visitors with a clean uncluttered design, soothing natural green & brown colors, easy-to-navigate access and rich graphics. The website's refreshed look, combined with enhanced content, increased functionality, and responsive design, will allow consumers to better interact with Green Traveler online. A major aspect of the new site is the use of Wordpress, an open source Content Management System, and Flat User Interface Design. These two new features of the website cater for fast-paced, evolving web technologies and the most influential web design trends at present.Green Traveler knows that company's brand and identity are crucial to the success of a business. That's why, it has also redesigned its logo using simple font and brown color. Brown color is known for simplicity, peacefulness, and purity. It is also associated with earth and nature. The logo color has been changed to match Green Traveler's sustainable business practices. The company's eco-friendly, reusable lunch box –– has been created for user convenience, and to save the environment from pollution. The company follows the concept of sustainability and pledges to preserve our planet by reducing waste through the use of GreenTraveler eco-friendly, reusable lunch boxes. The company redesigned its logo with brown color in order to take another positive step towards conservation and sustainability.James Robinson, co-founder of Green Traveler stated, "By designing our website, we aim to reduce complexity and improve usability so that we can provide more engaging experience for our site visitors. The new website has customer-centric design which will help them to easily discover the features of our product and order their GreenTraveler lunch box." He further stated, "We believe redesigning our logo and revamping the website will act as a game changer for our company as now we can communicate with our customers in a better way. We are expecting an increase in website visitors and landing page conversions."Features of the newly designed Green Traveler website• The new design is clean and simple. This unified website has a consistent look-and-feel• High-resolution images, with earthy brown and natural green colors• A new and powerful user interface that will allow users to shop and order the products in an easy way• The new colors are bright and give the impression of energy and excitement, which is part of the company's cultureWith the website revamp, Green Traveler aims to reduce complexity and improve usability, so that visitors have more informative experience while browsing the site. The company wants to help its loyal customers find what they need in a timely manner.Green Traveler's website will be updated on a regular basis and visitors are encouraged to explore the new site at www.mygreentraveler.com.For all the travelers and nature lovers, who don't want to cause any harm to the environment, Green Traveler brings the most convenient product. As an environmentally responsible business, Green Traveler is committed to providing products that consider convenience of consumers and sustainability of the planet with every decision. Through research and extensive knowledge, their team of experts designed GreenTraveler – the most dynamic, useful, and sustainable to-go food container. The company donates 1% of net income to natural resource conservation funds. What matters to each consumer is convenience. Hence, they made GreenTraveler reusable lunch box for convenience that is also more sustainable.+46 76 281 1592+1 562.708.7860info@mygreentraveler.com