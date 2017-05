Signature Global The Millennia |9650813405

After the tremendous successful launched of 7 affordable housing project in Gurgaon. Signature Global launched another one of the most popular & well appreciated residential affordable housing project The Millennia in sector 37D Gurgaon. Signature

banner5

Contact

Signature Global

***@signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in Signature Global

End

-- After the tremendous successful launched of 7 affordable housing project in Gurgaon. Signature Global launched another one of the most popular & well appreciated residential affordable housing project The Millennia in sector 37D Gurgaon. Signature Global The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon is spread over 9.70 acres of land with 70% of Greenery area. Signature The Millennia Affordable Homes project is under HUDA affordable housing policy 2013. The allotment of flats will be done by lucky draw system in the presence of TCP Haryana. Signature Affordable housing project The Millennia offers a great value proposition both in terms of residence and investment. Signature global affordable housing project sector 37D Gurgaon is one of the most popular and well appreciated affordable housing project of Signature Global Designed by Most renowned award winning Architecht Hafeez Contractor.Licences Details :Sector 37D (Signature Global India Pvt.Ltd.) File ID LC-3282A License No.4 Dated 02.02.2017.• 0 KM from Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon.• 20 Minutes drive from Indra Gandhi International Airport.• 5 Minutes Drive from Hero Honda Chowk.• Schools, Hospital, Commercial projects in close proximity.• Proposed Metro Station in Dwarka Expressway.• Surrounded by many Residential Project of ILD, BPTP, Takshila, Ramprastha Groups.• Earthquake resistant• Vaastu Perfect.• Community Hall for family gathering.• Jogging Track, Yoga & Meditation Lawn.• Badminton & Basketball Court.• Children's Play Area.• High quality finishes & fittings.• Gated Community with 24*7 Security.• Well ventilated apartments with abundant natural lights.Signature global affordable housing project sector 37D Gurgaon ( http://signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in/ signature-global- the-...