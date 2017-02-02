News By Tag
Signature Global The Millennia |9650813405
After the tremendous successful launched of 7 affordable housing project in Gurgaon. Signature Global launched another one of the most popular & well appreciated residential affordable housing project The Millennia in sector 37D Gurgaon. Signature
Licences Details :
Sector 37D (Signature Global India Pvt.Ltd.) File ID LC-3282A License No.4 Dated 02.02.2017.
Location Advantages
• 0 KM from Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon.
• 20 Minutes drive from Indra Gandhi International Airport.
• 5 Minutes Drive from Hero Honda Chowk.
• Schools, Hospital, Commercial projects in close proximity.
• Proposed Metro Station in Dwarka Expressway.
• Surrounded by many Residential Project of ILD, BPTP, Takshila, Ramprastha Groups.
Project Features
• Earthquake resistant
• Vaastu Perfect.
• Community Hall for family gathering.
• Jogging Track, Yoga & Meditation Lawn.
• Badminton & Basketball Court.
• Children's Play Area.
• High quality finishes & fittings.
• Gated Community with 24*7 Security.
• Well ventilated apartments with abundant natural lights.
Signature global affordable housing project sector 37D Gurgaon (http://signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in/
Contact
Signature Global
***@signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in
