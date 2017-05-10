 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

ALTLED Unveils New Light version T8, compatible with ALTLED Power Supply & Dissipation Technology

ALTLED launches new light version T8 which is more affordable and lighter to the public areas
 
 
T8 Tube - Volk version-02
T8 Tube - Volk version-02
 
CHUNG HE, Taiwan - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeon Lighting Technology (ALTLED), a leading LED lighting solution provider, has dedicated itself to develop energy saving & highly efficient lighting solutions since establishment in 2007, has its own outstanding patented heat dissipation technology & High-performance driver design that makes ALTLED has obtained great reputation from the clients from 120 countries worldwide for superior products stability, durability, safety and high-quality customer service. This year is the tenth anniversary of ALTLED foundation. At this meaningful time, ALTLED introduces a light version of LED T8 light tube & T5 integrated LED tube which are at relatively affordable prices yet of high quality for the clients, as the announcement of the high-quality lighting era is coming.

In recent years, governments around the world have agreed to set out a global action plan to combat climate change to reduce the carbon emissions and have passed measure phase out incandescent light bulbs for general lighting in favor of more energy-efficient lighting alternatives like fluorescent tubes, energy saving bulbs or LED lighting. Refer to the fluorescent tubes and the energy saving bulbs although it is inexpensive yet contains harmful, hazardous materials, and ultraviolet light which are detrimental to not only human health but the environment. LED lighting is a trend that gradually replacing traditional lighting due to its ability for energy saving & using energy more efficiently, however, there are now many general-purpose consumer LED bulbs uneven in the market, we can always hear the news, saying that LED lighting has been recalled due to the quality issue even several well known large lighting brands recalled in the global market. The inferior LED bulbs have been directly influenced consumers confidence in LED products quality and safety.

According to the market research, quantity of fluorescent tubes used worldwide is up to ten of billion units. Without the proper recycle it might cause the consequence that hurting the human health and the environment. James Liang, the CEO of ALTLED upholds the motto "sustainable development & environment protection" as the business philosophy continually leading the employees to actively develop eco-friendly LED lighting products for a decade, recently has launched the light version of T8 tube - T8 Volk and T5 integrated LED tube which is compatible with ALTLED Signature Power Supply & Heat Dissipation Technology, makes a better energy conversion efficiency and entirely free from high-frequency flicker. Applying with the chipset provided from the most renowned chipset manufacturer in the world and utilizes the environmentally friendly materials to ensure the product quality and safety.

So far lots of companies have announced the increase in the price of several products. However ALTLED refuses to do so instead finding other path to provide customers the most affordable yet of high quality products, assembling vendors whom have cooperated with ALTLED for many years and reached the consensus and successfully reduce the prices, moreover the price of the latest integrated LED T5 tube is more affordable than conventional fluorescent tube with the fixture. ALTLED looks forward to providing high quality LED lighting for customers with economical price and accelerated the replacement of high energy consumption and pollution fluorescent tubes, helping earth for energy saving and reducing carbon emission.

About Aeon Lighting Technology

Aeon Lighting Technology (ALT) is a leading high-power LED manufacturer that focuses on precision and quality. ALT has acquired hundreds of patents, including state-of-the-art heat sink technology and has been awarded numerous international awards, including M Technology Award (2009), iF Product Design Award (2010), Red Dot Design Award (2011), and Good Design Award (2012). ALT has also obtained international safety certifications such as Energy Star, DLC, UL, ETL, CE, PSE, C-TICK, LVD, FCC, TÜV, etc. ALT's team of designers, engineers and sales strive for perfection and provide premium quality products and service for customers worldwide.

Visit http://www.aeonlighting.com for details

