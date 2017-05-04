News By Tag
Global Dairy Alternatives Market Research Report
Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Dairy Alternatives Market" The report factors driving the demand of dairy alternative market are the increase in the disposable income of consumers and vegan population.
There has been a prominence rise in the adoption of dairy or plant based products. People now prefer yogurt, almond related products than milk. Additionally, new dairy alternative products were highlighted in the Natural Products Expo West 2017. The discussion was about the innovation of new set of multi serving products; that mainly focus on fulfilling more consumer need. Additionally, nutrition, protein, and flavored added products are expected to be launched in market by some of the big brands manufacturing dairy alternative products.
The factors driving the demand of dairy alternative market are the increase in the disposable income of consumers and vegan population. Additionally, growing awareness for the benefit related to the dairy alternative products and also growing demand for the plant based milk are some of the factors driving the growth of dairy alternative market. However, high cost of dairy alternative factors and availability of low cholesterol milk is restraining the growth of dairy alternative market.
The market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Small retail, Specialty store, large retail, and others. Based on Application, the dairy alternative market has been segmented into Food & Beverages. Food is further segmented into Spread, Tofu, Creamer, Yogurt, and Others. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
The key players operating dairy alternate market are as follows: White Wave Foods Company, SunOpta Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Earths Own Food Inc., Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, and Elden Foods Inc.
