New mobile app takes the digital development of traditional business cards to the next level

-- The movement from hard copy business cards to online ones is taking a new turn with the UK launch of HS Cards.Handshake Global, originally launched in India in 2016, is the brain child of businessman Tanmay Ratnaparkhi who, by his own admission, was always pretty disorganised when it came to collecting and keeping traditional business cards, as most of us are."A study from www.statisticbrain.com shows that 88% of business cards go in the bin after meetings. We wanted to provide a solution which helped manage the cards in an efficient way with added other features," he said.He therefore developed an app which not only scans cards - which is the case with most other app providers - but which also provides a range of other features enabling individuals to SMEs right up to large corporations to make use of their cards in a variety of ways and do business together.HS Cards provides three categories of cards:• The Casual card, available free to any user. It enables users to enter their personal and contact details as well as add short audio and video clips• Professional cards for individual traders and SMEs• Business cards for corporate and large organisationsAll cards can be exchanged through users' mobile numbers and enables the sharing of their details and information among friends and work colleagues.Other features include dynamic templates which have backgrounds which change according to the users' choice and feature movement such as trains moving in the background as one example and virtual meeting capabilities with access to the meeting's attendees' business cards.For professional and corporate card holders, added QR codes can be displayed so that their clients and customers can scan them and receive their card directly and for exhibitions where visitors to the company's stall can obtain card details by scanning them on site.In addition, the cards are fully interactive which means users can call, email or text contacts by clicking on embedded links and also have SMM for direct connections to social media such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.Company logos, photos and short video or audio clips can be added to help build brand awareness and any changes to contact details can be updated directly, keeping all contacts up to date.All card data is stored on the cloud, preserving phone memory and preventing any data becoming lost.The app is available on Google Play Store, Apple Play Store and Amazon Store.For more information and how to download HS Cards go to: